Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness World Mental Health Day: An Understanding About Caregivers
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

World Mental Health Day: An Understanding About Caregivers

A caregiver's fatigue is very common. Almost every caregiver goes through this feeling of exhaustion, drowsiness, debility, etc

0
World Mental health day- understanding Caregiver
World Mental Health Day is witnessed on 10th October every year. Flickr

Zig Ziglar said a healthy mind breeds a healthy body and visa versa. While talking about sound mental well-being, one must think about caregivers who find themselves even more exhausted due to and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Caregiver fatigue is very common. Almost every caregiver goes through this feeling of exhaustion, drowsiness, debility, etc, says Dr. Mantosh Kumar, Sr Consultant Psychiatrist, Sukoon Hospital (clinically governed by Fortis Healthcare).

“Being a caregiver for someone you know and love, can be both rewarding and frustrating at the same time. This can drain a person physically, mentally, and emotionally. Fatigue usually occurs when this stress and burden starts affecting the caregiver’s life and health. They might have felt alone, unsupported, or unappreciated. Eventually, they can lose interest in caring for themselves and the person they look after,” says Dr. Mantosh, who has worked in the Department of Psychiatry at IHBAS (New Delhi) and as a Consultant in VIMHANS (New Delhi).

The physical symptoms are headache, insomnia, body ache, and change in body weight, among others, whereas the mental symptoms can be figured out from the behavioral changes i.e. anxiety, hopelessness, impatience, self-isolation, etc. The most prominent factor for caregiver fatigue is neglecting the caregiving duties.

The world is experiencing a ‘unifying trauma’ of loss and uncertainty, and mental health workers, therapists and caregivers aren’t exempt, says the expert. As per a recent survey, the therapists’ mental and emotional investment into their work has registered an uptick, and most therapists are experiencing caregiver fatigue as a result of the current COVID-19 situation, lockdown pressures, and doing only/mostly telepsychiatry.

World mental health day- caregivers
The world is experiencing a ‘unifying trauma’ of loss and uncertainty, and mental health workers, therapists, and caregivers aren’t exempted. Pixabay

“We have all felt the devastating effects of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic) on our families and communities. It is unequivocal that this pandemic has led to a near-total disruption of our social fabric. Under these circumstances, one can imagine the psychological toll which is very significant,” he said.

For some people, speaking to a therapist is the most effective way of understanding their own feelings, experiences, and surroundings. However, in a situation like the ongoing pandemic, even therapists or caregivers themselves are going through the same situation.

Counseling their clients on trauma, they are experiencing the same feeling themselves. This fatigue is making them feel overworked as their demand has increased, explains the Sukoon Healthcare expert.

“The pandemic has shaken the economy of the world. The financial situation is creating affecting people badly, who want to see a therapist to understand their own thought process and the situation. Nobody was prepared and nor is anyone immune to such disruption, like the one that has been caused by the pandemic. Therapists and counselors are facing the same anxiety, uncertainty, and financial stress that is troubling those who seek their services.”

With some have lost jobs, are getting low or minimum salaries, some are stuck in a place far away from home struggling to meet the basic necessities of their own lives; survival is getting difficult and more complicated. With the growing number of people getting affected and dying, therapists are troubled to maintain professional boundaries. Thus, leaving them with fatigue and feeling overworked.

world mental health day- caregivers
The most prominent factor for caregiver fatigue physically is headache, insomnia, body ache, and mentally is behavioral changes i.e. anxiety, hopelessness, impatience. Flickr

“For a patient or client, it might be the first time they’re really voicing and vocalizing this stuff, it’s one of seven or eight times a therapist is hearing this during the day. Dealing with the same kinds of questions, queries, or uncertainties ‘n’ number of times in a day can also exhaust and trouble. Plus, their own internal monologue of how they’re doing themselves is bound to have the caretaker worried themselves.”

There is an urge to let the worries and personal anxieties take a back seat on days punctuated by appointments for them. Therapists and caregivers can’t be both, a stressed human and a good therapist at one go, and they need to pick and choose, opines Dr. Mantosh.

ALSO READ: COVID Causing Heavy Mental Health Toll in People: Study

The financial concerns are just one part of a constantly turning wheel of what therapists and counselors are working with as they try to maintain the same standard of care while adapting to a new normal. It has been a significant challenge to navigate self-care while helping others.

Therapists are experiencing the same levels of helplessness, the same feelings of anxiety and doubt and fear, and on top of that are making space to take care of other people’s concerns. And so it’s a tough job, too. Working through the anxieties and fears of other people means mental health professionals are consistently being exposed to the collective trauma of the pandemic. (IANS)

Previous articleAffordable Fashion Line by the Top Designers’ Collaboration

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Affordable Fashion Line by the Top Designers’ Collaboration

NewsGram Desk - 0
Four of India's leading designers-- JJ Valaya, Ashish Soni, Manish Arora, and Suneet Varma have partnered with Amazon Fashion to launch a line of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Most Indian Workforce Seek Mental Health Help from Robots

NewsGram Desk - 0
As Covid-19 takes its toll on the mental health of people globally, over 9 in 10 persons in Indian Workforce think robots can support...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Mental Health Day: A Concern on Caregiver Exhaustion

NewsGram Desk - 0
Zig Ziglar said a healthy mind breeds a healthy body and visa versa. While talking about sound mental well-being, one must think about caregivers...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,126FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

World Mental Health Day: An Understanding About Caregivers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Zig Ziglar said a healthy mind breeds a healthy body and visa versa. While talking about sound mental well-being, one must think about caregivers...
Read more

Affordable Fashion Line by the Top Designers’ Collaboration

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Four of India's leading designers-- JJ Valaya, Ashish Soni, Manish Arora, and Suneet Varma have partnered with Amazon Fashion to launch a line of...
Read more

Most Indian Workforce Seek Mental Health Help from Robots

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As Covid-19 takes its toll on the mental health of people globally, over 9 in 10 persons in Indian Workforce think robots can support...
Read more

Mental Health Day: A Concern on Caregiver Exhaustion

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Zig Ziglar said a healthy mind breeds a healthy body and visa versa. While talking about sound mental well-being, one must think about caregivers...
Read more

Ronak Sarda: Covid-19 Has Forced Companies To Do Better For Customer Gratification

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Maintaining that the fear of contraction while going out and related safety concerns have increased screen time on mobiles and laptops, Ronak Sarda, the...
Read more

The Unprecedented Oil Wealth In Guyana And Suriname, And Opportunities For Trinidad

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Kumar Mahabir Guyana in the Southern Caribbean is set to receive the highest estimated total income from its multi-billion-barrel oil and gas resources...
Read more

Tiger Shroff Reveals His Cheat Day Mantra

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff, who is heavily into fitness, has revealed his cheat day mantra when it comes to working out. Tiger took to...
Read more

Spotify Launches ‘Search By Lyrics’ Feature for IOS And Android Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify has rolled out a new feature for its iOS and Android app that will allow users to search for...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,126FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada