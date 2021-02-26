World NGO Day 2021: Why is it celebrated? (Significance and Facts)

The term NGO stands for a Non-Governmental organization, and it includes a variety of organizations such as “private voluntary organizations,” “civil society organizations,” and “nonprofit organizations”. Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) have been working in the public interest selflessly. The World NGO Day is commemorated every year on 27th February to raise awareness and acknowledge the efforts of the NGO Sector who always spare no effort in working for the general public in a selfless manner.

Today, NGOs are contributing to development in various fields such as education, rural, science, culture, and many more.

World NGO Day Significance

The Specific aim of World NGO Day is to encourage fellow citizens to cooperate and work along with the NGOs for the upliftment of society and boosting Development.

The objectives of World NGO Day are:

1. To highlight the efforts and achievements of the NGO Sector from all other existing sectors.

2. To make people understand the role of an NGO in society, what the NGO is doing for our society at a local, national and international level.

3. To provide a platform for the NGOs to discuss the issues due to which their work takes a toll and to share their knowledge and experience with each other.

Role of NGOs in the Society:

Social Development: NGOs play an important role in global social development—work that has helped facilitate achievements in human development such as working for the needy and the underprivileged. They can also empower populations to regain control of their lives and can work with and strengthen the local organizations. Promoting Sustainable Development: NGOs that promote sustainable development have played a significant role in promoting sustainable development at the national as well as international level.

Here’s How To Celebrate World NGO Day!

Use #WorldNGODay to spread awareness about this day with the people and communities. One can host celebratory events for raising funds to help the NGOs with their work. To cooperate with local schools and universities to organize special assembly/events on World NGO Day for students and people. It also provides a platform to learn about issues an NGO faces and about their opportunities from local charities to movements taking place on the international level.

– Graphical Content and Written Content Presented By Kashish Rai

(Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)