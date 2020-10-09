World Post Day: Honour The Service That Brings People Closer Everyday

By Shweta Porwal

Bringing up the past, before digital communications came into our lives, sending letters by post was the only option if it was an urgent message. World Post Day is celebrated every year on 9th October, known as the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern. The proposal was submitted by Shri Anand Mohan Narula, a member of the Indian delegation since then, World Post Day is celebrated to highlight the importance of Postal services.

World Post Day was started in 1969 introducing the ability to write letters to others all over the world. It aims to create awareness about the role of the postal sector in the lives of business and people and its contribution towards social and economic development.

Postal systems have been in operations for many centuries way back in history people used to send letters to each other by delivering it on foot or on horseback.

In the 1600s the first National Postage System was introduced up in many countries which were more organized and many people agreed to use them. By the late1800s a global postal service was introduced which was slow and complicated. The birth of the Universal Postal Union opened the path for efficient postal service making it a success.

World Post Day is celebrated in different countries in a different manner. In many countries, new stamps, date cancellation marks are issued, somewhere philatelic exhibitions are organized followed by other activities like displaying of World Post Day banners and posters in office and other public places, holding conferences, seminars, and workshops.

Nowadays postal services play a vital role in our life because they deal with everything- from personal letters, e-commerce, and classified documents to online shopping packages. During the pandemic COVID-19 when the world has been all shut, the post has played a huge role in offering everything from the delivery of personal protective pieces of equipment to testing kits and even medications.

As the COVID19 pandemic raged furiously across the world, This year on the occasion of World Post Day we need to recognize the incredible efforts and sacrifices made by the officials to provide the public with everything needed and working as a frontline for the country where while working for us some workers tragically lost their lives, some confronted life-changing damage to their health.