Friday, September 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness World Sexual Health Day: Know More About STDs
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

World Sexual Health Day: Know More About STDs

STDs are one of the most common forms of contagious diseases

0
World Sexual Health Day: All you need to know about STDs
Sexually transmitted diseases, known as STDs, are most often, but not exclusively, spread via sexual intercourse. Pixabay

By Puja Gupta

Sexually transmitted diseases, known as STDs, are most often, but not exclusively, spread via sexual intercourse. They are one of the most common forms of contagious diseases, meaning they can easily be transferred from one person to another. Every year, a majority of infections diagnosed is in people aged between 15-24 years, points out Dr Himani Gupta, gynecologist/obstetrician, Consultant at Practo.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

How does one get infected with STDs?

There are several ways to transmit a STD. The most common way is through vaginal, anal and oral sex. Some infections can also be spread through towels, toilet seats or damp clothing, Dr Gupta tells IANSlife.

World Sexual Health Day: All you need to know about STDs
Oral sex, dry sex and even kissing can transmit the infection to your partner, through cuts and wounds in the mouth, anus and genitals Pexels

She says the risk increases if:

One has more than one sexual partner

One becomes sexually active at an early age

One has sexual contact with someone who has had multiple partners

One does not use a condom during sexual intercourse

One shares needles/syringes

One myth about STDs is that they cannot be spread through oral or anal sex, she says. “Oral sex, dry sex and even kissing can transmit the infection to your partner, through cuts and wounds in the mouth, anus and genitals.”

Symptoms of STDs

Symptoms of STDs vary from person to person and the type of infection contracted. The expert shares some common symptoms of STDs in both men and women:

There could be no signs at all

Pain during urination and ejaculation

Rash or itching in the genital area

Abnormal vaginal discharge or discharge from the penis

Warts, lesions, or sores in the genital area

Blisters that discharge pus

Painless ulcers, fever, swelling, sore throat may also indicate the presence of an STD

Tips to prevent getting infected with an STD:

Protecting yourself sexually involves not only learning about STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections) but practicing safe sex every time you engage in any sexual activity, she says.

Avoid or minimize direct oral, anal and genital contact by using a barrier method correctly and regularly

Avoidance of impulsive intercourse with a complete stranger

Form a trusted, honest, and communicative relationship with your partner

Always examine your partner for any wart, ulcer or any other obvious lesion on the genital parts

Limit your number of sexual partners

Talk to your partner about your STI status

Include STI testing as part of your regular medical check up.

Do not use drugs or alcohol in potentially intimate situations as they can inhibit your ability to make decisions and may affect your dexterity

Get vaccinated for Hepatitis B and C (Consult a Sexologist/ Gynecologist/Obstetrician always)

World Sexual Health Day: All you need to know about STDs
Protecting yourself sexually involves not only learning about STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections) but practicing safe sex. Pexels

Dr Gupta shares five quick tips to practice safe sex

Educate yourself:

Find out all you can about STDs. Understand how each STD is passed from person to person during sex.

Decide to be safe:

If you’re having sex and not protecting yourself, STD could happen to you-and anyone you might have sex with. Insist on only safer sex.

Choose your protection:

Two quick ways – Don’t have sex or use condoms (they are cheap and easy to use).

Also Read: Google Maps Using AI ML Models to Estimate Travel Time

Talk about it:

Talking with a partner is a key step in staying safe. Agree that you’ll both be tested for STD.

Get Tested for STD:

There are different tests for each STD. No single test can screen for all of them. Talk to your doctor and go by his/her recommendation.

STDs can affect anyone, anytime. It is important to be aware, to be transparent with your partner, to maintain sexual hygiene and to practice safe sex. (IANS)

Previous articleVitamin D Deficiency May Raise Covid-19 Risk: Study
Next articleIndia has Shown That Our Goal is Global Good: PM Modi

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Rishi Kapoor’s 68th Birth Anniversary: Riddhima’s Special Note to Father

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the 68th birth anniversary of late actor Rishi Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a special note on Instagram. "Papa, They say when...
Read more
Education

Online, E-Learning Jobs Witness Four-Fold Jump: Naukri

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, leading job portal Naukri. com on Friday revealed that its platform has witnessed four-fold jump in the demand for professionals...
Read more
India

PM Modi Asks Police Force to Safeguard Humanitarian Image Developed During Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the police force to safeguard and build on the humanitarian image they developed during Covid-19 pandemic. Virtually addressing...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,164FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Rishi Kapoor’s 68th Birth Anniversary: Riddhima’s Special Note to Father

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
On the 68th birth anniversary of late actor Rishi Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a special note on Instagram. "Papa, They say when...
Read more

Online, E-Learning Jobs Witness Four-Fold Jump: Naukri

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, leading job portal Naukri. com on Friday revealed that its platform has witnessed four-fold jump in the demand for professionals...
Read more

PM Modi Asks Police Force to Safeguard Humanitarian Image Developed During Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the police force to safeguard and build on the humanitarian image they developed during Covid-19 pandemic. Virtually addressing...
Read more

Asian Art Week: Here’s Additional Information on Individual Auctions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Christie's announces Asian Art Week, a series of auctions, viewings, and events, from September 4-29. This season presents twelve auctions featuring over 1,000 objects...
Read more

Twitter to Add Automated Captions to Audios, Videos to Help Disabled Community

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter is working on to adding automated captions to audio and video by early 2021, a feature that would help people with disabilities access...
Read more

Digital Theatre: A Viable Alternative During Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain With live theatre under a lockdown still, theatre institutions, groups and the larger community in India have been impacted like never before....
Read more

India has Shown That Our Goal is Global Good: PM Modi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission - to make an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", which seeks...
Read more

World Sexual Health Day: Know More About STDs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Sexually transmitted diseases, known as STDs, are most often, but not exclusively, spread via sexual intercourse. They are one of the most...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,164FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada