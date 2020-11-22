Sunday, November 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business World War Against The Oppressed Yemenis
BusinessLead Story

World War Against The Oppressed Yemenis

Dividing Yemen as the main goal of this invasion has already failed

0
Against
World War against Yemen. Pinterest

By Amin Bagheri

The sixth year of the asymmetric conflict in Yemen is underway. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have the logistical and intelligence support and extensive political coverage of the world’s great powers such as the United States, European countries, and even Israel, have not been able to break down Yemen and weaken the state while preventing it from collapsing entirely. Looking at the six-year developments in Yemen, it can be seen that dividing Yemen as the main goal of this invasion has already failed.

On the first days of the war against Yemen in March 2015, the Saudi coalition announced that in the first quarter of the war, all the facilities of the Yemeni armed forces would be destroyed and the complete elimination of Ansarullah would not take more than a few weeks. However, the coalition’s efforts have lasted for several years now, and there is still no clear horizon for the realization of Saudi goals in this war except the violation of the human rights of millions of civilians who did no wrong.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The humanitarian catastrophe of the war against Yemen

Even before the start of the Saudi aggression, the Yemeni nation was considered one of the poorest nations in the world according to the criteria of international institutions. During the five years of the war of attrition, they suffered many calamities, including famine and infectious diseases, and economic blockade, to the point that the casualties resulting from the continuation of the Saudi war in Yemen far exceeded the casualties of the military. Currently, more than 4,000 patients with kidney failure are affected by these problems due to a lack of access to dialysis centers or the closure of these centers.

Meanwhile, the US-led Western powers are playing a significant role in escalating the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen by imposing sanctions on Ansar al-Islam. According to the Yemeni Minister of Health, the sanctions and siege of Yemen have prevented the repair of medical equipment, and after about six years of war against Yemen and its embargo, 93% of medical equipment has lost its useful life, and all shock devices from It has failed.

The spread of the COVID-19 is also an important factor in the occurrence and spread of the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen. The prevalence and death toll of the COVID-19 in Yemen is small compared to other countries in the region, but the global health institutions operating in Yemen have left the country under the pretext of worrying about the outbreak of the COVID-19 and have cut off health aid to Yemen. Furthermore, Hunger and malnutrition have also cast a shadow of death over the Yemeni people.

Against
After World war. Pinterest

According to UNICEF in 2019, about 3.2 million Yemeni children and women suffer from acute malnutrition. Statistics show that 14 million Yemenis do not have access to direct health services, and 50% of health centers are closed and the rest do not provide full services due to lack of medicine. Besides, more than 15 million Yemenis do not have access to drinking water, which leads to the spread of many epidemics.

Unequal war of Saudi Arabia and its supporters against the starving nation

The United States and Israel as the two main players in the region have always derived the most benefits from the inflamed and critical atmosphere of the Middle East, prevent Saudi Arabia and the UAE from being condemned in international forums. Besides, the Americans play a logistical and intelligence role in Saudi Arabia, which is why the US House of Representatives is trying to prevent arms exports to Saudi Arabia, while it is facing a veto from President Donald Trump.

The United States, Britain, France, Spain, and Canada continue to be major suppliers of military equipment to Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the Yemeni war. Despite the high risk of using arms and military equipment exported from France to facilitate the killing of Yemenis, Paris continues to supply weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Contrary to the British Supreme Court’s ruling banning arms sales to the Saudis, London continues its arms and military deals with Riyadh as well.

ALSO READ: Is Binary Options Trading Legal in India?

A reflection on the nearly six years of war in Yemen shows that in this war, Saudi Arabia and its allies committed war crimes against humanity and the genocide of the Yemeni people. Furthermore, not only the current shortage of basic commodities such as food, water, and fuel, has made it difficult for these oppressed people to survive, but also they are exposed to daily missile and airstrikes by the Saudi coalition, so the most pivotal task now is for international organizations to take the all necessary measures to stop the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

However, the United Nations and international human rights organizations are failed in taking effective action to improve the human rights situation in Yemen or to stop the inhumane acts of the Saudis and their Emirati partners in Yemen. Ultimately, it should be made clear that no attempts to circumvent international human rights law and humanitarian law can be tolerated under international law in certain circumstances such as failing to pay attention to distinguish between civilians and combatants in conflicts.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleDelhi Government Installed 23 Anti-Smog Guns At Key Intersections Of The City

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Delhi Government Installed 23 Anti-Smog Guns At Key Intersections Of The City

NewsGram Desk - 0
To improve the national capital's air quality, the Delhi government on Sunday said it has installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction...
Read more
Lead Story

India’s Athletics High Performance Director Hermann Resigned From His Position

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's athletics high-performance director Volker Hermann on Sunday announced that he has resigned from the position. Hermann said in a statement that he put...
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Naseeruddin Shah Received The Aditya Vikram Birla Kala Shikhar Puraskar

NewsGram Desk - 0
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has received the Aditya Vikram Birla Kala Shikhar Puraskar at Sangit Kala Kendra Awards, which was recently held virtually. Two...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

World War Against The Oppressed Yemenis

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Amin Bagheri The sixth year of the asymmetric conflict in Yemen is underway. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have the logistical and...
Read more

Delhi Government Installed 23 Anti-Smog Guns At Key Intersections Of The City

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
To improve the national capital's air quality, the Delhi government on Sunday said it has installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction...
Read more

India’s Athletics High Performance Director Hermann Resigned From His Position

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India's athletics high-performance director Volker Hermann on Sunday announced that he has resigned from the position. Hermann said in a statement that he put...
Read more

Actor Naseeruddin Shah Received The Aditya Vikram Birla Kala Shikhar Puraskar

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has received the Aditya Vikram Birla Kala Shikhar Puraskar at Sangit Kala Kendra Awards, which was recently held virtually. Two...
Read more

Manufacturing Sector Witnessed Recovery During Q3 Of 2020-21

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The manufacturing sector witnessed some recovery during the July-September quarter compared to the preceding quarter, according to FICCI's latest quarterly survey on manufacturing. The percentage...
Read more

Google Rolled Out A Chat Feature In Its Messages Service On RCS Standard

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has rolled out a chat feature in its Messages service based on the open Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard. Chat features upgrade SMS text...
Read more

Why True Loss Of Smell, Taste A Godsend For Many Covid19 Patients

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the growing Covid-19 scare is light at the end of the tunnel. If you experience true loss of smell and taste along with...
Read more

 Actor Iqbal Khan Says OTT Platforms Create Space For Stories And Experimentation

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
 Actor Iqbal Khan says OTT platforms create space for stories and experimentation. While content creators should be responsible, self-censorship should not limit storytelling. Iqbal, who...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada