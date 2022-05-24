Biden to leaders: Russian invasion 'a global issue'

Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States gathered Tuesday in Tokyo with pledges to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, combat climate change, and cooperate on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the start of the summit of the informal alliance known as the Quad, U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia’s invasion in Ukraine “is more than just a European issue, it’s a global issue.”

He added that the principles of “territorial integrity and sovereignty, international law, human rights, must always be defended no matter where they are violated in the world.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also cited the conflict in his opening remarks, saying, “We cannot let the same thing happen in the Indo-Pacific region.”

While the other members of the Quad had condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and imposed sanctions, India has not done so, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention the conflict in his opening remarks. Newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the need to address climate change, saying his government would take “ambitious action.”

“We will act in recognition that climate change is the main economic and security challenge of the island countries in the Pacific,” Albanese said. The summit is the leaders’ second in-person meeting in less than a year. Biden is in Japan as part of his first trip to Asia as president, after traveling to South Korea. On Monday, Biden launched a new Asia-Pacific trade initiative, with 13 countries signing up, including India, Japan and South Korea. The Biden administration says the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is meant to demonstrate U.S. economic engagement in Asia, including greater cooperation on issues such as the supply chain, clean energy and worker protections.