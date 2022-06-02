Shanghai entrepreneurs demand political reform, release of prisoners of conscience

Bound to a sinking ship

Wan said China's entrepreneurs know very well that if the 20th Party Congress does not initiate a process of political reform, they will eventually be bound to the sinking ship of the Chinese economy.



"Their plan is a very good one, which is to say that what happens to the economy depends on what happens at the 20th Party Congress," he said. "If Xi doesn't step down ... then we are sorry but we won't play ball."



Residents of Shanghai celebrated on the streets after the lifting of lockdown at midnight on June 1, honking vehicle horns and cheering. Many of them have been trapped in their homes for more than two months.



Negative PCR tests continue to be required for entry and exiting residential estates and other public places, with hundreds of testing stations set up in the streets to facilitate compulsory mass testing.



A resident of Jing'an district surnamed He said she got up in the middle of the night to do her PCR test, to ensure the results were back by the time she needed to go grocery shopping.



"It takes between 48 hours and 72 hours to issue a PCR test certificate," she said. "They ask to see these certificates if you go shopping at the supermarket."



"It's like the sword of Damocles hanging over your head; you need it to take the bus or get on the subway," He said.



A Yangpu resident surnamed Chen said lockdown hadn't even eased yet in her district.



"We've been issued with residents' cards, which we will need to be allowed into the compound," Chen told RFA. "Residents of Yangpu district haven't been allowed to go out yet."



"Trains also aren't stopping at some stations, and the whole of Yangpu district is still under lockdown," she said. "[They have divided up the city into] low, medium and high-risk areas."

(AS/RFA)