Sunak wins first round in Tory leadership contest, but Boris puts a spanner in the works

Erstwhile Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who is of East African Indian origin, won the first round of balloting in the British ruling Conservative party to choose a Prime Minister, attracting 88 votes.

Penny Mordaunt, a former Defence Secretary, came second with 67 votes. The third was Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary, securing 50 votes. Attorney General Suella Fernandes Braverman, who is of Goan Indian descent, scraped through with 32 votes.

A total of 358 MPs were eligible to vote.

Nadhim Zahawi, who briefly succeeded Sunak as Chancellor before Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to resign, and Jeremy Hunt, a Health Secretary and Foreign Secretary in previous governments, were eliminated. A candidate had to cross a threshold of 30 votes to remain in the race; which they failed to obtain.

The process involving directly elected Conservative lawmakers in the House of Commons is expected to by next week whittle down the competition to just two runners.

The voting will then be thrown open to all full members of the Conservative party - estimated to be around 160,000 - to express their preference.

A survey conducted by a leading polling company YouGov for The Times newspaper of the UK suggested Mordaunt would easily beat other candidates in the final ballot of the full membership. Her closest competition would come from Liz Truss, who, the pollster forecast, she would defeat by 55 percent to 37 percent votes.