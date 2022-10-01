Brazil sees drastic fall in unemployment rate, lowest in 7 years

Unemployment in Brazil fell to 8.9 percent in the quarter ending in August, the lowest level in seven years, the state-run Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said.

From June through August, the unemployment rate in the South American country dropped 0.9 percentage points compared to the March-to-May period, and decreased by 4.2 percentage points year on year, reports Xinhua news agency.According to the IBGE, the drop in the unemployment rate means that the number of unemployed people in August was 937,000 fewer than that in May.