Rishi Sunak's PM candidacy is still not confirmed

Up to 6 p.m. on Thursday London time, Rishi Sunak, the former Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer in the British government, had not indicated either way if he will stand in the contest to be Prime Minister.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper, however, reported he will stand. He has emerged as the bookmakers' favorite.

Meanwhile, for the first time in British history, a Prime Minister could be selected by a political party through online voting. This though will only happen in the event of a run-off between two candidates. In other words, if the ruling Conservative party MPs decide on a consensus candidate, there will be no confirmatory online vote extended to rank-and-file members.

The Conservative parliamentary party set a high bar for a candidate to qualify to contest - the support of at least 100 MPs. Aspirants have to throw their hats into the ring by 2 p.m. on Monday London time.