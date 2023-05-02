El Taharrush : Arabic Gangrape Game reached to Europe

Taharrush, which means "collective harassment" in Arabic, is a form of street harassment and violence against women that includes rape, beatings, name-calling, groping, sexual offers, and robbery. The gangrape game is the name given to the brutal "game," which is common in Egypt and other Arab countries.

The attack normally occurs under the cover of a sizable crowd or crowds, frequently at a mass event like a protest, rally, concert, or public festival.

Up until 2006, molestation of children and young adults was the major meaning of the phrase "El Taarrush."

1. The game's rules are as follows:

2. The purpose of the inner core circle is to abuse the woman.

3. A throng surrounds the central circle, acting as a human barrier to avoid any hindrances.

4. The nucleus of the mob is shielded by one or two players who are positioned outside of the mob. Their task is to approach the woman in an effort to defend her against the mob.

These men may rob the victims as they are being attacked. Due to the difficulty in identifying the culprits, these assaults on women frequently go unpunished.

The New Year's Assault on women in Germany is being linked to the sexual abuse of numerous groups of men, most of whom were asylum seekers, in Taharrush.

At 2011, while covering the celebrations at Tahrir Square in Egypt, a South African reporter named Lara Logan was sexually raped by group of men. This incident brought the Taharrush gangrape game to the attention of the European People for the first time.

Lara Logan was assaulted sexually and physically. Logan was in the city's Tahrir Square when she, her team, and their security were encircled by a dangerous crowd during the celebration.

The mob of more than 200 people was characterised by the network as being "whipped into a frenzy." In the chaos of the hostile group, she was separated from her crew and endured what CBS described as "a brutal and sustained sexual assault and beating." According to the network, she was saved by a group of ladies and about 20 Egyptian soldiers.