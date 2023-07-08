World food prices continue to fall in June: FAO

The index, which tracks the most globally-traded food commodities, averaged 122.3 points in June, and it is now 23.4 per cent below an all-time peak reached in March 2022, reports Xinhua news agency citing the FAO as saying.

In June, the index slipped by 1.4 per cent compared to May.

Four of its five sub-components dropped in June, while the fifth -- measuring meat prices -- stayed almost level compared to May.

The prices of grains and cereals, which have the biggest weight in the index, were down 2.1 per cent compared to a month earlier, with wheat, corn, rice, barley and sorghum prices all declining compared to May, as production levels picked up.

The prices of vegetable oil were down 2.4 percent compared to May as exports of palm and sunflower oil expanded.

The vegetable oil price index is now at its lowest level since November 2020.

Sugar prices fell 3.2 pe rcent due to strong production in Brazil.