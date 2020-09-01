Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Worldwide Glacial Lakes Increasing Since 1990: Study
EnvironmentLead Story

Worldwide Glacial Lakes Increasing Since 1990: Study

The volume of glacial lakes worldwide has increased by about 50 per cent since 1990

0
Glacial lakes worldwide expanding fast since 1990: Study
Lake Imja, a glacier lake near Mount Everest in the Himalaya has grown to three times its length since 1990, the research showed. Wikimedia Commons

The volume of glacial lakes worldwide has increased by about 50 per cent since 1990 as glaciers melt and retreat due to climate change, show 30 years of NASA satellite data.

Lake Imja, a glacier lake near Mount Everest in the Himalaya has grown to three times its length since 1990, the research showed.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, can aid researchers assessing the potential hazards to communities downstream of these often unstable lakes and help improve the accuracy of sea level rise estimates.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“We have known that not all meltwater is making it into the oceans immediately,” said lead author Dan Shugar of the University of Calgary in Canada.

“But until now there were no data to estimate how much was being stored in lakes or groundwater.”

The study estimates current glacial lakee volumes total about 156 cubic kilometres of water.

The international team of researchers initially planned to use satellite imaging and other remote-sensing data to study two dozen glacial lakes in High Mountain Asia, the geographic region that includes the Tibetan Plateau and surrounding mountain ranges, including the Himalaya.

Glacial lakes worldwide expanding fast since 1990: Study
The study estimates current glacial lake volumes total about 156 cubic kilometres of water. Pexels

The team ultimately analysed more than 250,000 scenes from the Landsat satellite missions, a joint NASA/US Geological Survey programme. The team looked at the data in five time-steps beginning with 1990 to examine all the glaciated regions of the world except Antarctica and analyse how glacial lakes changed over that period.

Glacial lakes are not stable like the lakes in which most people are used to swimming or boating because they are often dammed by ice or glacial sediment called a moraine, which is composed of loose rock and debris that is pushed to the front and sides of glaciers. Rather, they can be quite unstable and can burst their banks or dams, causing massive floods downstream.

Also Read: Asthma Patients Not At Risk From Covid-19

These kinds of floods from glacial lakes, known as glacial lake outburst floods, have been responsible for thousands of deaths over the past century, as well as the destruction of villages, infrastructure, and livestock. A glacial lake outburst flood affected the Hunza Valley in Pakistan in May 2020.

“This is an issue for many parts of the world where people live downstream from these hazardous lakes, mostly in the Andes and in places like Bhutan and Nepal, where these floods can be devastating,” Shugar said. (IANS)

Previous articleIndia has Lost a Distinguished Leader, Outstanding Parliamentarian: Cabinet on Pranab Mukherjee’s demise
Next articleNutrition Week: Focus on Deficiencies in Children and Women

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

First Ever Cycling Summit In India: The Cycling Federation Of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with marketing exploration firm Contarctica to introduce...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Swine Flu Vaccination Given to Pregnant Women May Not Cause ASD in Offspring

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that H1N1 "swine flu" vaccination given to pregnant women might not be associated with an autism spectrum disorder in the offspring. Autism...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Electronic Artificial Skin That Reacts To Pain Like Real Skin

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed electronic artificial skin that reacts to pain just like real skin, opening the way to better prosthetics,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,147FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

First Ever Cycling Summit In India: The Cycling Federation Of India

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with marketing exploration firm Contarctica to introduce...
Read more

Swine Flu Vaccination Given to Pregnant Women May Not Cause ASD in Offspring

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that H1N1 "swine flu" vaccination given to pregnant women might not be associated with an autism spectrum disorder in the offspring. Autism...
Read more

Electronic Artificial Skin That Reacts To Pain Like Real Skin

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed electronic artificial skin that reacts to pain just like real skin, opening the way to better prosthetics,...
Read more

5 Ways To Stay Occupied Without Being Glued To Your Screens

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
This year has been a rollercoaster ride and has seen most of us adapting to the "new normal". Remote working has become the order...
Read more

Sushant’s Tragic Death Has Become Media Circus: Vidya Balan

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Vidya Balan on Tuesday stated that it was unfortunate how the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput had become a media circus. She...
Read more

9 Healing Crystals And Their Qualities

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
From ancient Egyptians to our ancestors, healing crystals have been around for centuries now. In the past decade there has been a resurgence in...
Read more

Improvement In Food Systems Can Help Achieve Climate Goals: Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Policymakers can improve the chances of achieving climate goals and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by making more specific commitments to transforming...
Read more

‘Voices’ Auction Selling Price Sets New World Record for MF Husain

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Voices, an artwork by late artist MF Husain sold for Rs 18.47 crore -- the highest price ever fetched by any of the artists...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,147FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x