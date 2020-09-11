Sometimes in the Worst of Situations, You Have Something to Celebrate: Shweta Tripathi

Actress Shweta Tripathi has found reason to celebrate in the worst of situations amid the ongoing pandemic.

Despite 2020 being the year of Covid, Shweta has a steady line-up of releases, all on OTT platforms. After winning accolades for the digitally-released film “Raat Akeli Hai” and the web series “The Gone Game”, she is gearing up for the release of “Mirzapur” season two, and the OTT film, “Cargo”.

“Sometimes in the worst of situations, you have something to celebrate. It has been a gloomy year, but thankfully the universe was exceedingly kind to me that some projects that I had worked on earlier got released,” Shweta said.

About her upcoming projects, she said: “It is a passion project. It is a sci-fi we have taken to multiple festivals across the world. It’s so satisfying to see Netflix pick it up and give it a worldwide release. And there is ‘Mirzapur’, the one project that fans can never stop asking us about.”

Shweta promises her fans that second season of the crime drama “Mirzapur” will be “masterful” and “suspenseful”, adding: “Hardcore fans of the series are up for a ride. We have worked incredibly hard on the show. It’s a fine ensemble and (her character) Golu Gupta is the one of the carry-forward characters. It will be fun to watch the ladies having a ball of a time on screen this season.” (IANS)