Monday, November 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Wrestling Legend Undertaker Bids Farewell To His Stellar Career
EntertainmentLead StorySports

Wrestling Legend Undertaker Bids Farewell To His Stellar Career

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway bids farewell to WWE

0
Wrestling
The Undertakers bids farewell to WWE. Twitter

Wrestling legend The Undertaker has laid his stellar career to rest with an emotional farewell at Survivor Series.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, had made his WWE debut at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990. And exactly 20 years later on Sunday, he walked down to the WWE ring for the final time in his career while remaining in his character.

Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Kane entered WWE Thunderdome to show adulation to Undertaker, followed by McMahon sharing a warm homage to one of the most legendary Superstars in WWE history.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The 55-year-old’s last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 36 when he and AJ Styles fought in a Boneyard match in April in which ‘The Deadman’ had emerged victorious.

In an interview with IANS last week, The Undertaker had said that he was proud of his career and couldn’t have asked for more in terms of accomplishments and love he received from the fans.

“I have wrestled all over the world. I have wrestled against almost every wrestler of my generation. When I look back at my career, I have experienced so much and was able to do so much that I can easily look back and say that I haven’t missed anything, be it a match against a wrestler or anything,” The Undertaker had said.

skills
The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990. Twitter

“After 30 years of career in wrestling, there’s not a whole life that I didn’t get to accomplish. I am very proud of my career. It’s very humbling to know that you have an effect on people and their everyday lives. When you are wrestling, you are into the zone and don’t realize the effect you are having on the lives of people. Sometimes, you give them hope, sometimes you give them the courage to do something during their difficult times,” he pointed out.

John Cena took to Twitter to pay tribute to The Undertaker and said: “After three decades of The Undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in-ring moments and as a member of the WWE Universe, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30.”

Dwayne Johnson said he was ‘honored’ to share the ring with ‘The Deadman’.

ALSO READ: Wrestling Legend The Undertaker Is Proud Of His Career

“30 years ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut. Like EVERYONE – I was in awe as a rookie in the WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, “Muthafucka” True story. Honored to share the ring with you, my brother,” ‘The Rock’ tweeted.

During his stellar career, The Undertaker participated in some of the greatest matches in history against Hall of Famers such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Mick Foley. He had multiple WWE Championship reigns and held an unmatched and astounding undefeated streak at WrestleMania that lasted 21 years. (IANS)

Previous articleEmployees Having Automation And Artificial Intelligence Skills Are Back In Demand
Next articleSteps To Curb Covid19 Transmission During Indoor Activities

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

 How To Solve Word Problems In Algebra

NewsGram Desk - 0
 By Vivek Math is an important subject in the academic curriculum because of its real-life application. From addition and subtraction to algebra and trigonometry, maths...
Read more
Business

Google To Test Service Called Task Mate In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to improve its mapping services and bring more businesses online, Google is testing a paid crowdsourcing service called Task Mate in...
Read more
Environment

Google Launches AI Platforms To Help Cities With Their Tree Planting Projects

NewsGram Desk - 0
As policymakers aim to plant more trees to increase shade on warming city streets globally, Google has launched Tree Canopy Lab that combines Artificial...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

 How To Solve Word Problems In Algebra

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
 By Vivek Math is an important subject in the academic curriculum because of its real-life application. From addition and subtraction to algebra and trigonometry, maths...
Read more

Google To Test Service Called Task Mate In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to improve its mapping services and bring more businesses online, Google is testing a paid crowdsourcing service called Task Mate in...
Read more

Google Launches AI Platforms To Help Cities With Their Tree Planting Projects

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As policymakers aim to plant more trees to increase shade on warming city streets globally, Google has launched Tree Canopy Lab that combines Artificial...
Read more

Mrunal Thakur: Filmmakers Give Equal Footing To Women Characters In Movies

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Mrunal Thakur feels that very few filmmakers give equal footing to women characters in their movies. According to her, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is...
Read more

Steps To Curb Covid19 Transmission During Indoor Activities

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To fight against novel coronavirus, scientists, including one of Indian-origin who studied the aerodynamics of infectious Covid-19 disease have shared steps to curb transmission...
Read more

Wrestling Legend Undertaker Bids Farewell To His Stellar Career

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Wrestling legend The Undertaker has laid his stellar career to rest with an emotional farewell at Survivor Series. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark...
Read more

Employees Having Automation And Artificial Intelligence Skills Are Back In Demand

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Over 70 percent of senior executives in large organizations now want even non-technical employees to have automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills, says a...
Read more

Vegans, Vegetarians Have Higher Risk Of Fractures

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Compared with people who ate meat, vegans with lower calcium and protein intakes (on average) had a 43 percent higher risk of fractures anywhere...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada