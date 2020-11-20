Friday, November 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Wrestling Legend The Undertaker Is Proud Of His Career
EntertainmentLead Story

Wrestling Legend The Undertaker Is Proud Of His Career

The Undertaker will be returning to the WWE this weekend at Survivor Series

0
The undertaker
The career of The Undertaker continued for 3 decades. Pinterest

Wrestling legend The Undertaker, who is all set to bid adieu to the arena, is proud of his career which spanned over three decades, and feels he couldn’t have asked for more in terms of accomplishments and love he received from the fans.

“I have wrestled all over the world. I have wrestled against almost every wrestler of my generation. When I look back at my career, I have experienced so much and was able to do so much that I can easily look back and say that I haven’t missed anything, be it a match against a wrestler or anything,” The Undertaker told IANS in an interview.

“After 30 years of career in wrestling, there’s not a whole life that I didn’t get to accomplish. I am very proud of my career. It’s very humbling to know that you have an effect on people and their everyday lives. When you are wrestling, you are into the zone and don’t realize the effect you are having on the lives of people. Sometimes, you give them hope, sometimes you give them the courage to do something during their difficult times,” he pointed out.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, had made his WWE debut at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990.

Ever since making his debut with Brother Love, The Undertaker participated in some of the greatest matches in history against Hall of Famers such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Mick Foley.

The 55-year-old’s last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 36 when he and AJ Styles fought in a Boneyard match in April in which The Deadman had emerged victorious.

When asked about what he will miss the most about WWE post his retirement, The Undertaker said: “The hardest part for me would be not to hear that music, the light going out and the reception from the fans whenever I entered the ring. That’s something I am going to miss the most because that has been something which has sustained me for so long.”

The undertaker
30 years of career in wrestling. Pinterest

If he were not The Undertaker, Calaway said he would’ve wanted to play the character of Rick Flair in WWE. “It would be very tough not to be Rick Flair. He was the epitome of success, a world champion. I always felt that Rick Flair’s character was so over the top which actually he is not. He is the bar which guys of my generation measured themselves with.”

During his illustrious career, The Undertaker had multiple WWE Championship reigns and held an unmatched and astounding undefeated streak at WrestleMania that lasted 21 years. However, one thing which he wishes he had was an extended program with AJ Styles, his last opponent in WrestleMania.

“Although I am proud of the Boneyard match, I wished I could have a “traditional” kind of match with AJ Styles in a wrestling ring. I told him on several occasions: ‘Man, I wish you could’ve been here 10-15 years earlier’.”

“I love the way he works and what he does in the ring. I have called him the modern-day Shawn Michaels. I would have really loved to have an extended program with AJ Styles,” he said.

The wrestling legend believes the current WWE misses the storytelling part, something which, according to him, is the root of what wrestlers are supposed to do.


Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: हरिद्वार में 4 अवैध धार्मिक ढांचे 2021 मई तक हटाए जाएं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट 

“Storytelling is the root of what we do. It is something which I tell the young talent who are unbelievably fit, but what we do is storytelling and that’s the most important thing in my opinion,” he said.

“It is not about the wrestling moves, it’s about the moves that help us tell our story. That’s what captivates and keeps people interested. To me, it starts and finishes with a story,” he added.

When asked about his plans after retirement, he said: “I don’t know. I haven’t figured it out yet. When I look back, I am still amazed that I have been there for 30 plus years with wrestling.”

“I don’t think I am not going to be a part of the WWE.

ALSO READ: YouTube Won’t Pay Some Creators After Running Ads on Videos

“One of the things that really interests me a lot is paying it forward, working with the talent that is coming up and trying to give them something of my insights and something from my experience. I think there’s a lot of what I did, aspects of storytelling, which is missing in today’s games. So, I think that’s where I can be an asset for the next generation guys,” he added.

The wrestling legend also plans to meet in person his fans a bit more often now that he will not be as busy with the fights. “Although I may not be in the ring very often, I will still be around.”

The Undertaker will be returning to the WWE this weekend at Survivor Series, as part of his final farewell which airs in India on November 23 at 5.30 a.m. on Sony Network. (IANS)

Previous articleBP Drug May Help Reduce or Eliminate Drinking
Next articleThe Most Promising Actors Of OTT Platform, Creating New Rules Of Success

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Few Tips To Maximize Kitchen Space And Use Smart Storage Solutions

NewsGram Desk - 0
The kitchen is at the heart of every Indian home. And with the onset of COVID 19, most of us have taken the control...
Read more
Lead Story

A Home Away From Home: A Guide To Your Solo Trip To Switzerland

NewsGram Desk - 0
Traveling alone can be the most therapeutic form of self-indulgence! By traveling alone, one can engage with their new surroundings unfiltered by the prejudices,...
Read more
Lead Story

Transparent Stretchable Plastic Film Used In Food Packing Can Inactivate Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that transparent stretchable plastic (PVC) film used in packaging meat, fruit, other foods, and to protect surfaces, can inactivate the novel...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Few Tips To Maximize Kitchen Space And Use Smart Storage Solutions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The kitchen is at the heart of every Indian home. And with the onset of COVID 19, most of us have taken the control...
Read more

A Home Away From Home: A Guide To Your Solo Trip To Switzerland

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Traveling alone can be the most therapeutic form of self-indulgence! By traveling alone, one can engage with their new surroundings unfiltered by the prejudices,...
Read more

Transparent Stretchable Plastic Film Used In Food Packing Can Inactivate Coronavirus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that transparent stretchable plastic (PVC) film used in packaging meat, fruit, other foods, and to protect surfaces, can inactivate the novel...
Read more

India To Soon Launch Bhutanese Satellites To Space

India NewsGram Desk - 0
 Launching the second phase of the RuPay card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced that India will soon be sending Bhutanese satellites to space. "India...
Read more

Agra Mayor To Remove Taj Mahal Restriction of 5K Visitors Per Day

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mayor of Agra, Naveen Jain, has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ministry of culture to remove the restriction...
Read more

ISL 2020-21 Will Become Major Sporting Event in Country

India NewsGram Desk - 0
When ATK took on Chennaiyin FC in the last Indian Super League (ISL) season's final, the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting to become a...
Read more

PM To Initiate ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ in Two UP Districts

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Adityanath government is rolling out the 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' to benefit over 41 lakh villagers of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts, who...
Read more

Experts Doubt on Mouthwash Preventing Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As we go through studies claiming that widely-available mouthwashes can kill the deadly novel coronavirus, health experts in India cast doubts on such studies,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada