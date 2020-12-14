Monday, December 14, 2020
Yashasvi Bharat: A Book Based On Hindus As Worshipers Of Unity In Diversity

The book will be released next week

Yashasvi Bharat
Yashasvi Bharat a collections of 17 speeches of Rashtriya Swayams Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Amazon

Yashasvi Bharat’, a book based on collections of 17 speeches of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, which is supposed to be released next week, speaks about Hindu as worshipers of unity in diversity in its title.

In its page number 27, the book describes “when we talk about a healthy society, it means ‘organized society’.” The book, which is scheduled to be launched on December 19, also stresses that “we don’t have to be weak; we have to worry for everyone unitedly”.

This is the collection of speeches delivered by Bhagwat at different places. The collection also contains two speeches delivered at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi in September 2018 and a third-day quiz of the event.

In a statement, while sharing information about the book, the RSS said “understanding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not easy. Nevertheless, reading the book will be easier for people to understand the union. At the same time, they will also be clear what is the ideological establishment of the Sangh on various subjects.”

Yashasvi Bharat
RSS chief Mohan Rao Bhagwat. Wikimedia commons

Published by New Delhi-based Prabhat Prakashan, ‘Yashasvi Bharat’ on page number 45 mentions India’s traditional culture in the past describing how India did not attempt to push other countries down despite its very supremely rich, power-rich glory, and India always followed the path of peace and distributed same knowledge in the world.

Noting that “our job is to connect everyone”, the book describes that “Sangh can be understood only by joining to the Sangh”. Referring that organization is power, the book further talks that “the association works to organize a diverse society”.

Book page number 73 explains that “nationality should be the basis of dialogue” and that “even after having ideological differences, we are all people of one country and we all have to make this country bigger. Therefore, we shall communicate”.

While writing the preface of this book, M.G. Vaidya has said, “The present generation should read this famous India. Consider the views expressed in it. The meaning of understanding. The union is the feeling of union. Therefore, we should join the work of the branch as much as possible and make our life prosperous and meaningful by experiencing social unity and social harmony.” (IANS)

