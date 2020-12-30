Year Ender 2020: Notable Persons Who Bid Us Goodbye In 2020

One more day and the not so good year 2020 will go down in history with many things marking the end of a decade. It has been the year of opposites where home buddies are the kids, hugs, and love are lethal, Wearing masks is the new normal, being positive is negative, and being negative is the positive.

The year has been full of surprises that no one, not a single one has asked for. 2020 has not been kind to the majority and has been the year of things that we never thought would come out of our mouth like where is my mask, am I allowed to hug you, we miss the basic, or this is the new normal.

With a stretch of so many unfortunate events kicking off in 2020. The year took some of the most notable people from us belonging to entertainment, politics, and other industries.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Here’s a look back at some of the notable people we have lost in 2020 and whose influence will be felt for many years.

Gene Deitch

Gene Deitch was an American animator, illustrator, and comics artist. He was well known for creating animated cartoons like Tom and Jerry, Popeye. Deitch died in Prague on April 16, 2020, due to intestinal problems.

Irfan Khan

Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan commonly known as Irfan Khan was an Indian Actor who used to work in Hindi cinema, as well as British and American films. He made his debut with a small role in Salaam Bombay and continued his great work as a lead role in Hindi Medium which was a massive hit. Irfan Khan died at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020, due to a Colon Infection.

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was an Indian Actor who worked in Hindi Films. He was one of the most successful actors in the history of Indian Cinema. Rishi Kapoor’s final film appearance was in the movie named ‘The Body’ released in 2019. Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, due to leukemia.

Wajid

Wajid was an Indian Bollywood Hindi film music director. He was commonly known as a music director duo consisting of brothers Sajid and Wajid. Wajid started his career from a movie named Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya to being a mentor in a reality show named ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.’ Wajid died at the age of 47 on 1 June 2020 suffering from a massive heart attack.

Want to read article in Hindi? Checkout: Best of 2020 : समाज और राजनीति का आईना रहीं इस साल की यह फिल्में और वेब सीरीज़

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was an Indian actor best known for his works in Hindi cinema. Sushant has starred in several commercially successful Bollywood films like Chichhore, MS Dhoni, Kedarnath, and others. Sushant was last seen in his movie named ‘Dil Bechara’ which was released after his death on the OTT platform. The movie was a record-breaker in its first 24 hours of release. Sushant died at the age of 34 due to suicide.

Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan was an Indian dance choreographer in Hindi cinema from Mumbai state. Saroj Khan was the first women’s dance choreographer and was famous for her Mujra dance form. She had a career span of 40 years successfully delivering the dance choreography on more than 3000 songs. Saroj died on 3 July 2020 from a sudden cardiac arrest.

Jagdeep

Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffery was better known for his stage name Jagdeep. He was an Indian film actor and comedian who made his career by marking his presence in more than 400 films. Jagdeep died in Mumbai on 8 July 2020 due to age-related health issues.

Rahat Indori

Rahat Indori was an Indian Bollywood lyricist and Urdu poet. Rahat was awarded a Ph.D. in Urdu literature from the Bhoj University of Madhya Pradesh and was also a former professor of Urdu Language and a painter.

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman was an American actor and playwright. He started his career as a major role in a series named Person Unknown. Boseman achieved fame for playing a superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chadwick Boseman died on August 28, 2020, due to complications related to Colon Cancer.

Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee was an Indian politician who served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017. Mukherjee was a senior leader in the Indian National Congress and occupied several ministerial portfolios in the Government of India. He was awarded India’s highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, in 2019, by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Pranab Mukherjee died on 31 August 2020 due to lung cancer.

ALSO READ: OTT Platforms Primary Source of Entertainment in 2020

Asif Basra

Asif Basra was an Indian Actor well known for his theatrical performances. He made his debut in the film ‘WOH’ in the year 1998. Asif was last seen in two web series Paatal Lok streamed on Amazon Prime and Hostages on Hotstar. Asif Basra was found hanging in his apartment on 12 November 2020.

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati was an Indian businessman and Founder and CEO of MDH an Indian Spice company. Gulati died on 3 December 2020 due to cardiac arrest.