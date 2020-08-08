Saturday, August 8, 2020
This Year Has Been a Wake-Up Call for Us: Bhumi Pednekar
This Year Has Been a Wake-Up Call for Us: Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to social media on Friday to alert citizens about what is coming in the future

"This year has been a wake-up call," Bhumi wrote. Pinterest

This year has been a wake-up call for us, and if we do not work towards maintaining a balance, our cities will continue to flood, feels Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar.

It has been raining incessantly in Mumbai and adjacent areas since Monday evening, with water-logging being reported from several parts of the city and minor landslides in Malad and Malabar Hill.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to social media on Friday to alert citizens about what is coming in the future if we are not careful from now.

“What Mumbai saw in the last two days was devastating amount of rain. There were some places that were badly affected. The videos and articles are so scary and heartbreaking. This year has been a wake-up call,” Bhumi posted on her verified Instagram story.

Bhumi Pednekar: This year has been a wake-up call
Areas in South Mumbai like Marine Drive have been flooded over the last few days. Pixabay

“The concrete jungles will live in and the rapid urbanisation is not the answer. We will flood because there is no place for our water to go. It’s all concrete! Most of our cities are in the same state and are affected by different climate emergencies like lack of water or too much of it, toxic levels of pollution, depletion of nutrition etc. Development is important but there has to be a balance. Small changes make a huge difference,” added the actress.

Also Read: Increase in Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon Causes Massive Forest Destruction

Areas in South Mumbai like Churchgate, Colaba, Marine Drive, parts of Kalbadevi, Dongri, Mohammed Ali Road, Byculla, and Mumbai Central, besides the traditional flood hotspots of Dadar, Parel, Sion, Matunga, Kings Circle, Wadala, Kurla, and several suburban areas have been flooded over the last few days.

Gusty winds of upto 70 kmph speed on Wednesday uprooted over a hundred trees, jamming many roads in several parts of the city. (IANS)

