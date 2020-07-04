Saturday, July 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Yogi Advises Nepal Not to Repeat the Mistake of Tibet
IndiaLead Story

Yogi Advises Nepal Not to Repeat the Mistake of Tibet

Nepal should not repeat the mistake of Tibet, says Yogi

0
Nepal should not repeat the mistake of Tibet: Yogi
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says that Nepal not to repeat the mistake of Tibet. Twitter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday advised Nepal not to repeat the mistake of Tibet.

Speaking exclusively to a select group of journalists, Yogi said that India and Nepal may be two political entities, but they have one soul.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.
“The two countries have cultural, historical and mythological links that date back to several centuries and Nepal should remember this,” he said.

Nepal should not repeat the mistake of Tibet: Yogi
Yogi said that India and Nepal may be two political entities, but they have one soul. Wikimedia Commons

Also Read: A Home where Everyone has their Space

The Goraksh Peeth in Gorakhpur, of which Adityanath is the head, has been serving as a cultural and religious bridge between the two countries and a large percentage of the Nepal population holds the temple in high esteem. (IANS)

Previous articleLata Didi and I Rarely Discuss Music: Asha Bhosle
Next articleRise in Biomarker FIB-4 in Blood Can Predict the Risk of Severe Liver Disease

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Researchers Identify Antibodies that Could Prevent Rare, Polio-Like Disease in Kids

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified human antibodies that potentially can prevent a rare but devastating polio-like illness in children linked to a respiratory viral infection. The illness,...
Read more
Lead Story

iPhone to Replace Your Passport, Driver’s License Soon

NewsGram Desk - 0
After letting you open your car with a digital ley, Apple is planning to upgrade iPhones with technology that would replace physical documents such...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Long-Term Exposure to Air Pollution Related to Early Death

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found more evidence to suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution is a cause of premature death among older people. The study, published...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Researchers Identify Antibodies that Could Prevent Rare, Polio-Like Disease in Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified human antibodies that potentially can prevent a rare but devastating polio-like illness in children linked to a respiratory viral infection. The illness,...
Read more

iPhone to Replace Your Passport, Driver’s License Soon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After letting you open your car with a digital ley, Apple is planning to upgrade iPhones with technology that would replace physical documents such...
Read more

Long-Term Exposure to Air Pollution Related to Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found more evidence to suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution is a cause of premature death among older people. The study, published...
Read more

Lockdown Results in Metro Cities Achieving 95% Clean Air Target

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown has resulted in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru achieve 95 per cent of their 2024 National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)...
Read more

Men More Likely to be Seen as ‘Brilliant’ Than Women: Researchers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Men are more likely to be seen as 'brilliant' than women, say researchers in a new study measuring global perceptions linked to gender. The study,...
Read more

Rise in Biomarker FIB-4 in Blood Can Predict the Risk of Severe Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that repeated measurements of the biomarker FIB-4 in human blood every few years can predict the risk of developing severe liver...
Read more

Yogi Advises Nepal Not to Repeat the Mistake of Tibet

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday advised Nepal not to repeat the mistake of Tibet. Speaking exclusively to a select group of journalists,...
Read more

Lata Didi and I Rarely Discuss Music: Asha Bhosle

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
By Natalia Ningthoujam Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have unanimously been deemed melody queens of India for decades, but Asha surprises you when she says...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada