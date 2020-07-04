Yogi Advises Nepal Not to Repeat the Mistake of Tibet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday advised Nepal not to repeat the mistake of Tibet.
Speaking exclusively to a select group of journalists, Yogi said that India and Nepal may be two political entities, but they have one soul.
The Goraksh Peeth in Gorakhpur, of which Adityanath is the head, has been serving as a cultural and religious bridge between the two countries and a large percentage of the Nepal population holds the temple in high esteem. (IANS)