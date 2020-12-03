Thursday, December 3, 2020
Home Entertainment Yogi Proposes World Class Film City in Noida
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

Yogi Proposes World Class Film City in Noida

Chief Minister listed a Rs 200 crore bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation

0
Film City
Adityanath said that his government is building a "world-class" film city in Noida. Pinterest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the proposed film city in Noida would offer ‘world-class’ facilities to the entertainment industry.

The Chief Minister also said that he is not “stealing” any business from Maharashtra.

Adityanath, who was on a one-day visit to Mumbai to attract investors, said the setting up of a film city in the state is an “open competition”.

His remark apparently came in response to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray’s comment that he will not allow anyone to take business out of Maharashtra. Adityanath said that his government is building a “world-class” film city in Noida, which will be well-connected by road and air with Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, etc.

“The new film city will be built on a 1000-acre plot, 6 km from the proposed Noida international greenfield airport in Jewar. It will be connected to Delhi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Agra, and the state capital Lucknow. The interest shown by the people associated with the film industry is a good sign,” he said.

He further said, “How can anybody take away anything from somebody. It is not a wallet to steal. This is an open competition for whoever can give a secure atmosphere, better facilities, and most importantly, social security in which all people can work. The film city in Mumbai will continue to work. A film city in UP will be built as per the requirement, in a new atmosphere.”

Film City
The film city in Mumbai will continue to work. Pinterest

The Chief Minister in Mumbai held meetings with companies interested in investing in his state, including N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani group, and Baba N. Kalyani of Kalyani Group.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: Bhopal Gas Tragedy : आज भी कहीं अपाहिज नजर आते हैं तो कहीं हांफते, घिसते लोग

“I also interacted with companies that are interested in investing or have invested in the defense manufacturing corridor, including Adani Defence, L&T Defence, Mahindra Defence, Hinduja, Seimens, etc. Their suggestions have been taken. For the film city, we spoke to personalities from the industry about their requirements,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister listed a Rs 200 crore bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the first civic body in north India.

ALSO READ: Digital December: OTT Platforms Are Back With A Bang This December

“Uttar Pradesh has the highest municipal bodies in the country. Nearly 80 million population lives in urban areas. In a bid to provide better infrastructure and facilities, we have listed a bond for Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the first civic body in north India. After Lucknow, we will inspire Ghaziabad to do the same. This move will help bring in transparency and financial discipline in their workings, along with creating healthy competition,” he said. (IANS)

