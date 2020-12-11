Friday, December 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Young Adults With High Social Media Usage Are Likely To Depression
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Young Adults With High Social Media Usage Are Likely To Depression

The findings are of particular importance given that depression was recently declared to be the leading global cause of disability by the World Health Organization

0
social media usage
Excessive usage of social media can affect a person. Pixabay

Young adults who increased their social media usage are significantly more likely to develop depression within six months, say, researchers. Compared to the participants of the study who used social media for less than 120 minutes per day, young adults who used more than 300 minutes per day are 2.8 times as likely to become depressed within six months.

The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, shows a link between social media usage and depression over time. “We know from other large studies that depression and social media users tend to go together, but it’s been hard to figure out which came first,” said study author Brian Primack from the University of Arkansas in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“This new study sheds light on these questions because high initial social media use led to increased rates of depression. However, initial depression did not lead to any change in social media use,” Primack added.

For the findings, the research team sampled more than 1,000 US adults between 18 and 30 years of age. They measured depression using the validated nine-item Patient Health Questionnaire and asked the participants about the amount of time they used social media on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Their analyses controlled for demographic factors like age, sex, race, education, income, and employment, and they included survey weights so the results would reflect the greater US population.

ALSO READ: How Peer Grading Could Help Students Develop Their Professional Writing Skills

The findings showed that excess time on social media may displace forming more important in-person relationships, achieving personal or professional goals, or even simply having moments of valuable reflection. The authors suggest that social comparison may also underlie these findings.

The findings are of particular importance given that depression was recently declared to be the leading global cause of disability by the World Health Organization and accounts for more disability-adjusted life-years than all other mental disorders. “These findings are also particularly important to consider in the age of Covid-19,” Primack said. (IANS)

Previous articleAmazon Web Services To Skill 29 Million People Globally By 2025
Next articleBuy Instagram Followers To Connect With More People

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Buy Instagram Followers To Connect With More People

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Malik Talha Instagram is a discussion of photo and video sharing, executed by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. Instagram launched in 2010. Later in...
Read more
Lead Story

Amazon Web Services To Skill 29 Million People Globally By 2025

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon Web Services (AWS) which is the Cloud arm of Amazon has announced that by 2025, it will help 29 million people globally grow...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Few Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Keep Your Respiratory System Healthy

NewsGram Desk - 0
It is now known that Covid-19, which is a respiratory system-related disease, weakens the lungs of those who contract it. The pollution and dust...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Buy Instagram Followers To Connect With More People

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Malik Talha Instagram is a discussion of photo and video sharing, executed by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. Instagram launched in 2010. Later in...
Read more

Young Adults With High Social Media Usage Are Likely To Depression

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Young adults who increased their social media usage are significantly more likely to develop depression within six months, say, researchers. Compared to the participants...
Read more

Amazon Web Services To Skill 29 Million People Globally By 2025

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon Web Services (AWS) which is the Cloud arm of Amazon has announced that by 2025, it will help 29 million people globally grow...
Read more

Few Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Keep Your Respiratory System Healthy

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
It is now known that Covid-19, which is a respiratory system-related disease, weakens the lungs of those who contract it. The pollution and dust...
Read more

Few Yoga Asanas That Help You Provide A Firm Face And Glowing Skin

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
In our day-to-day beauty regime, psychological peace and spiritual balance play a relevant role. We never think but most of our skin problems are...
Read more

Once Nominated, U.S. Supreme Court Justices Have A Job For Life

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
U.S. Supreme Court justices have a job for life once they’re nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. But a majority of Americans would like to see...
Read more

UNEP: Green Pandemic Recovery Can Slice Off Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The UN Environment Program (UNEP) said that a green coronavirus pandemic recovery could cut 25 percent off predicted 2030 greenhouse gas emissions and bring...
Read more

Indian-American Astronaut Raja Chari, To Join The Artemis Team For NASA

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has selected an initial team of 18 astronauts, including Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari, to form the Artemis Team and help pave the way...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada