Monday, October 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Young Covid Patients too Vulnerable to Adverse Clinical Outcomes: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Young Covid Patients too Vulnerable to Adverse Clinical Outcomes: Study

Old people are widely believed to be at a greater risk due to Covid-19 pandemic, new study shows younger patients too are vulnerable to the adverse clinical outcomes

0
Young Covid patients too can face significant adverse outcomes: Study
Researchers found that over one-fifth of the patients (21 per cent) required intensive care. Unsplash

While old people are widely believed to be at a greater risk due to Covid-19 pandemic, new study shows younger patients too are vulnerable to the adverse clinical outcomes.

For the study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, the research team analysed records from 419 hospitals to study the clinical trajectories of 3,222 hospitalised Covid-19 patients aged 18-34.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Researchers found that over one-fifth of the patients (21 per cent) required intensive care, 10 per cent required mechanical ventilation and 2.7 per cent died.

“There was a significant rate of adverse outcomes,”

said study author Jonathan Cunningham from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the US.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: श्रीकांत दातार बने हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के डीन

“Even though a 2.7 per cent death rate is lower than for older patients, it’s high for young people who typically do well even when hospitalized for other conditions,” Cunningham added.

Individuals with cardiovascular risk factors were also over-represented among the young people hospitalized — 36.8 per cent and 24.5 per cent of patients had obesity and morbid obesity, respectively; 18.2 per cent of patients had diabetes and 16.1 per cent had hypertension.

Young Covid patients too can face significant adverse outcomes: Study
Individuals with cardiovascular risk factors were also over-represented among the young people hospitalized. Unsplash

The researchers found that patients who presented these comorbidities were also more likely to experience adverse outcomes.

Patients with morbid obesity, for example, comprised 41 per cent of the hospitalized young adults who died or required mechanical ventilation.

Also Read: Homoeopathy Can Do Wonders in Cases of Skin Diseases, Says AYUSH

For individuals with more than one of these conditions, risks for adverse outcomes were comparable to the risks faced by middle-aged adults, aged 35-64, who had none of these conditions, as observed in a study of 8,862 members of this population.

The researchers stressed that the dataset, which relies on hospital administrative claims, only lends insight into the adverse outcomes of hospitalized young people.

“We think the vast majority of people in this age range have self-limited disease and don’t require hospitalization. But if you do, the risks are really substantial,” the study authors noted. (IANS)

Previous articleCovid19 Can Remain Infectious On Surfaces For Long Periods Of Time: Study
Next articleYoutube To Launch A Shopping Feature For Its Users

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more
Lead Story

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more
Environment

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

Women 3 Times More Likely to Suffer From Constipation During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women are two-three times more likely to suffer from constipation during pregnancy and right after childbirth than at any other time in their life,...
Read more

You Shouldn’t Get Paranoid About Covid-19 on Bank Notes, Here’s Why

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As new research claiming that Covid-19 can survive longer on bank notes -- up to 28 days at 20 degree Celsius along with humidity...
Read more

Arthritis Patients in India Suffer Due to Fewer Rheumatologists

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India needs more than 20,000 rheumatologists as lakhs of patients are suffering due to the non-availability of rheumatology services in most of the hospitals...
Read more

Alien Species’ Introductions to Increase Globally by 36% by 2050

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Asher Jones Asian kudzu vines smothering the southern United States. Pacific lionfish devouring Caribbean sealife. South American cane toads killing their way across Australia. As...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan to Lend Voice-Over For a Show on Lord Buddha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will now provide a voice-over for a light-and-sound show to be held in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the life and ideology...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada