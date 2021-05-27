Young Indian Workers Want A Four-Day Work Week: Study

More than three in four young Indian workers believe that employers should offer the opportunity to work a four-day week to promote employee well-being post-pandemic, a new report said on Wednesday. Made up of millennials (born 1981 to 1996) and Generation Z (born after 1997) workers, the ‘Born Digital’ is the first generation to grow up in an entirely digital world and now account for most of the global workforce.

According to the report by desktop virtualization leader Citrix, ‘Born Digital’ employees in India (76 percent) prefer to retain a remote or hybrid work model post-pandemic. Nearly 86 percent of ‘Born Digital’ employees in India believe that the pandemic has shown that their organization needs to invest more in digital technology, compared to 16 percent of business leaders.

“These young employees are different from previous generations in that they have only ever known a tech-driven world of work,” said Donna Kimmel, Executive Vice President, and Chief People Officer, Citrix. “To shore up their future business success, companies must understand their values, career aspirations, and working styles and invest in their development,” Kimmel said in a statement.

A striking 90 percent of ‘Born Digital’ in India expect employers to have a better understanding of family commitments, compared to the global average of 74 percent. Also, 92 percent of ‘Born Digital’ workers in India say they would prioritize employee well-being as they advance in their careers. “Younger workers in India are most focused on career stability and security (94 percent), opportunities for additional qualifications, training, or re-skilling (93 percent), and access to quality workplace technology (92 percent),” the Citrix findings showed.

Leaders in the country, on the other hand, think young workers prioritize a competitive remuneration package and job satisfaction over all other work factors. “Successfully attracting and retaining the Born Digital will require organizations to invest in the work model and tools to create the flexible, efficient, and engaging work environment that this next generation of leaders craves and thrives in,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy, Citrix. (IANS/JC)