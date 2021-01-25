Youth Must Be Made Aware Of Voter Registration

On the occasion of 11th National Voters Day (NVD), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasized the need to spread awareness and ensure voter registration, especially among youth. In a tweet, Modi said, “National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections.”

“This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth,” the Prime Minister said.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Election Commission of India on Monday is celebrating the day on the theme of ‘Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed’. The National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011, all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950.

ALSO READ: National Voters’ Day 2021: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrolment, especially for the new voters. Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilized to spread awareness among the voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions. (IANS)