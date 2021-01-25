Monday, January 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Youth Must Be Made Aware Of Voter Registration
IndiaLead Story

Youth Must Be Made Aware Of Voter Registration

Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilized to spread awareness among the voters

0
voter
The need to spread awareness and ensure voter registration, especially among youth. Pixabay

On the occasion of 11th National Voters Day (NVD), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasized the need to spread awareness and ensure voter registration, especially among youth. In a tweet, Modi said, “National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections.”

“This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth,” the Prime Minister said.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Election Commission of India on Monday is celebrating the day on the theme of ‘Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed’. The National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011, all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950.

ALSO READ: National Voters’ Day 2021: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrolment, especially for the new voters. Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilized to spread awareness among the voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions. (IANS)

Previous articleExercising Muscle May Ward Off Chronic Inflammation On Its Own
Next articleTri-colour, The Colour Code For Republic Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Pandemic: An Eye-Opener For Health Sector

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic should serve as an eye-opener for the government to increase allocation for the health sector in the Union Budget 2020-21, feel...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Tri-colour, The Colour Code For Republic Day

NewsGram Desk - 0
Republic day is around the corner and so is the end of winter fashion. So why not end it in style? Here are some...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Exercising Muscle May Ward Off Chronic Inflammation On Its Own

NewsGram Desk - 0
Human muscle has an innate ability to ward off the damaging effects of chronic inflammation when exercised, a new study suggests. The study, published...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pandemic: An Eye-Opener For Health Sector

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic should serve as an eye-opener for the government to increase allocation for the health sector in the Union Budget 2020-21, feel...
Read more

Tri-colour, The Colour Code For Republic Day

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Republic day is around the corner and so is the end of winter fashion. So why not end it in style? Here are some...
Read more

Youth Must Be Made Aware Of Voter Registration

India NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of 11th National Voters Day (NVD), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasized the need to spread awareness and ensure voter...
Read more

Exercising Muscle May Ward Off Chronic Inflammation On Its Own

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Human muscle has an innate ability to ward off the damaging effects of chronic inflammation when exercised, a new study suggests. The study, published...
Read more

Study: The Wealth Of Indian Billionaires Increased By 35 Percent During The Lockdown

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic severely hit the economy leaving millions out of job, the wealth of Indian billionaires increased by 35 percent during the lockdown...
Read more

An Initiative By Women To Inspire Womanhood- ‘The Bravest Women’s Planner 2021’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the first-ever initiative by three Chandigarh-based women to inspire womanhood, 'The Bravest Women's Planner 2021', inspired by one of the top 10 life...
Read more

The Different Factors That Can Help Improve Handwriting

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you have ever received a comment about your 'bad' handwriting, fret not, chances are that it might not be you but the pen...
Read more

Few Points To Keep in Mind While Redoing Interiors Of Your Living Room

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Who doesn't want a home which radiates happiness and positivity! And giving a makeover to your house can help you get your dream home....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada