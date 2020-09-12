Saturday, September 12, 2020
Youth Pledges To Support Mechanic Upskilling Programmes During Pandemic

An initiative to up-skill the mechanic community

Castrol India said, "Mechanics have helped the country to keep moving ahead even during the lockdown." Unsplash

A campaign named #ProtectIndiasEngine aims to urge India’s bikers, more specifically the youth to pledge support to mechanic upskilling programmes during these unprecedented times of the continuing COVID pandemic.

The initiative endorsed by Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is energised and fuelled by one of India’s largest leading engine oil brand for two-wheelers, Castrol Active, in collaboration with Network18 and Mindshare. It is aimed at educating and preparing mechanics for the new normal, as the country slowly begins to open up post lockdown.

mechanic
India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world. Unsplash

Khurrana reminisces, “I have closely engaged with the mechanic community all my life. Biking has not only been a passion but also played a very important role in the start of my career with Roadies. I have utmost respect for them. They are silent warriors, the engines that run India. Their contribution may go unnoticed often but it’s this community that young riders like me count on, at all times, to stay mobile and help achieve our dreams. I’ve even built some lifelong relationships with some who I have known since my younger days. Unfortunately, given the unprecedented situation we are living in, our beloved mechanics are going through tough times today. It’s our chance to give back and show them our gratitude. I urge all of India to pledge to a better tomorrow for our mechanics. Let us help #ProtectIndiasEngine.”

India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world. Sandeep Sangwan, managing director – Castrol India said, “Mechanics have helped the country to keep moving ahead even during the lockdown. There were several selfless mechanics who played their role as Covid warriors servicing vehicles at no charge, despite their businesses being significantly impacted. Saluting their passion and strengthening our commitment towards the mechanic community, at Castrol we are keen to prepare them for a bigger tomorrow and support their transition to the new normal through this campaign.”

The brand will invest up to Rs 50 lakh contributing Rs 10 for every pledge received towards upskilling of mechanics. The educational programmes will focus on supporting them to learn new technologies and modern servicing techniques as well as to gain deeper understanding of enhanced health, hygiene and safety measures for their workshops as they restart business. (IANS)

