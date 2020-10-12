Monday, October 12, 2020
Lead Story
Lead Story

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

Youth are Anxious to Talk About Relationship Issues with their Parents

Relationship Issues
Most youth are unable to have the conversation about their relationship with their parents. Unsplash

Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with talking about relationship issues, reveals a new survey.

Importantly, 53 percent of them also feel that keeping things to themselves builds stress and anxiety, said the survey conducted by Shaadi.com.

The survey reflects the mindset of the youth today when it comes to opening up to their parents and the flip side – what parents think about their relationship with their children.

It further revealed that the generation gap was leading to a communication gap, with it being among the top two reasons that they are unable to have these conversations with their parents. Around 70 percent of the youth stated that they would like to talk about their feelings with their parents and have a more open relationship.

Relationship Issues
Most youths are unable to have a conversation about their relationship with their parents. Unsplash

Relationship Issues
53 percent of youth also feel that keeping things to themselves builds stress and anxiety, said the survey conducted by Shaadi.com. Unsplash

On the other hand, when asked to parents about their relationship, 92 percent of parents said their children are completely free to have conversations with them. And while the youth felt there was a generation gap, 72 percent of parents did not feel that the generation gap made it difficult to communicate with their kids, added the survey.

The data revealed that 42 percent of the parents hadn’t been in a relationship before and hence might find it hard to empathize with their children.

Commenting on this, Adhish Zaveri, Director – Marketing, Shaadi.com said: “In India, the family is still the most important source of care and support for singles. Unfortunately, as we’ve seen in the study, the generation gap between parents and children often translates into a communication gap. Being able to talk about relationship matters freely can help alleviate anxiety and offer comfort. With our Shaadi Cares initiative, we’re urging parents to open-up to their children, so that they can too.” (IANS)

