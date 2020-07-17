Friday, July 17, 2020
Youtube Lifts Restrictions on 1080p HD Video Streaming in India

YouTube brings back 1080p streaming option in India

YouTube brings back 1080p streaming option in India
YouTube had temporarily restricted its video playback quality for users in India. Pixabay

YouTube has lifted restrictions on 1080p HD video streaming in India after limiting the streaming quality to 480p or Standard Definition (SD).

At the end of March this year, YouTube had temporarily restricted its video playback quality for users in India to lessen the burden on servers.

The streaming quality is only available when the user is watching videos using WiFi. Mobile data browsing is still restricted to SD quality. The change seems to have been enabled via a server-side switch and does not require to update the YouTube app, reports XDA Developers.

The streaming quality is only available when the user is watching videos using WiFi. Pixabay

Depending on the quality of the video, the quality settings now features 720p, 1080p, and 1440p, other than the standard definition 144p, 240p, 360p, and 480p.

YouTube was not the only streaming platform to restrict or reduce streaming quality as telecom operators had also urged Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar to lower streaming quality on their respective platforms to reduce the impending strain on network connectivity. (IANS)

