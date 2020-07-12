Sunday, July 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story YouTube to Cooperate With South Korea to Monitor Fake News, Illegal Content
Lead StoryScience & Technology

YouTube to Cooperate With South Korea to Monitor Fake News, Illegal Content

Google is all set to boost monitoring of fake news and illegal content on YouTube

0
Google to boost fake news, illegal content monitoring on YouTube
YouTube will cooperate with South Korea to monitor the spread of fake news and illegal content. Pixabay

Google’s video-sharing platform YouTube will cooperate with South Korea to closely monitor and prevent the spread of fake news and illegal content.

Google’s Senior Vice President Neal Mohan made the comments during a videoconference with Han Sang-hyuk, chairman of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC).

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The remarks came after Han requested such cooperation, considering fake news surrounding Covid-19 and a recent high-profile digital sexual abuse case in South Korea, in which such illegal materials were distributed across social media platforms. The regulator has kept a close watch over the tech giant this year.

Google to boost fake news, illegal content monitoring on YouTube
Google has blocked hundreds of thousands of ads attempting to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic. Pixabay

Last month, Google voluntarily corrected subscription practices on its YouTube Premium service in the country, after the KCC found they were unfair for users.

The regulator also imposed a fine of $720,000 on Google for violating local telecom laws, as it did not properly notify users of YouTube Premium’s charged service.

Also Read: Trailer Tire Basics – How To Keep Them Lasting Longer!

In March this year, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has taken down thousands of videos on YouTube related to dangerous or misleading coronavirus information using its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology.

In a blog post, Pichai said that since January, Google has blocked hundreds of thousands of ads attempting to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic. (IANS)

Previous articleHigh Working Memory Capacity Makes You Follow Social Distancing: Study
Next articleBachchan Family Tests Corona Positive

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

“Focus” is the Key to Success in Life: Diljit Dosanjh

NewsGram Desk - 0
Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh says "focus" is the key to success in life. Sharing an Instagram picture where he looks bright in a colourful shirt,...
Read more
India

This Day, That Year: Hima Das Won 400m Gold Under-20 World Championship

NewsGram Desk - 0
Star sprinter Hima Das became a household name on July 12, 2018 when she won the 400m gold at the Under-20 IAAF World Championships...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Children Infrequently Transmit Covid-19, Schools can Reopen in Fall: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Taking a cue from recent studies that examine Covid-19 transmission by and among children, researchers say that children infrequently transmit Covid-19 to each other...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

“Focus” is the Key to Success in Life: Diljit Dosanjh

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh says "focus" is the key to success in life. Sharing an Instagram picture where he looks bright in a colourful shirt,...
Read more

This Day, That Year: Hima Das Won 400m Gold Under-20 World Championship

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Star sprinter Hima Das became a household name on July 12, 2018 when she won the 400m gold at the Under-20 IAAF World Championships...
Read more

Children Infrequently Transmit Covid-19, Schools can Reopen in Fall: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Taking a cue from recent studies that examine Covid-19 transmission by and among children, researchers say that children infrequently transmit Covid-19 to each other...
Read more

How are Bats Remarkably Able to Tolerate Coronavirus?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Bats which are carriers of deadly viruses that affect humans like Ebola, rabies, and possibly the SARS-CoV-2 strain of virus that causes coronavirus. However,...
Read more

Samsung Expected to Take Advantage of Anti-China Sentiments in India: Analysts

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As anti-China sentiments grow in India after the ban on 59 apps and a public boycott of Chinese-made goods, Samsung Electronics is expected to...
Read more

Bachchan Family Tests Corona Positive

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday morning posted on Instagram to reiterate that his father Amitabh Bachchan and he have mild symptoms of Covid-19. He...
Read more

YouTube to Cooperate With South Korea to Monitor Fake News, Illegal Content

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google's video-sharing platform YouTube will cooperate with South Korea to closely monitor and prevent the spread of fake news and illegal content. Google's Senior Vice...
Read more

High Working Memory Capacity Makes You Follow Social Distancing: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with higher working memory capacity are more likely to follow the recommended social distancing guidelines to fight Covid-19, says a study. Working memory is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada