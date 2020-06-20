Saturday, June 20, 2020
New YouTube Tools Making Video Ads More Shoppable

Google has introduced a new tool on Youtube to make video ads more shoppable

YouTube has launched a new tool that makes videos more shoppable. Pixabay

Google has introduced new direct response tools on YouTube that make video more shoppable, use automation to drive conversions, and help advertisers better understand attribution, according to latest tech news.

With YouTube, marketers have the flexibility to shift budgets and invest in driving the results that matter most.

“As businesses begin to reopen, they have an opportunity to use video to drive both online and offline actions on YouTube, where 70 percent of people say they bought a brand as a result of seeing it on our platform,” Nicky Rettke, Director, Product Management, YouTube Ads said in a statement.

To help businesses establish a stronger e-commerce presence, YouTube is experimenting with a new way to make actionable video ads more shoppable, by complementing ad with browsable product imagery to inspire the next purchase.

“All you need to do is sync your Google Merchant Center feed to your video ads, and you can visually expand your call-to-action button with the best-sellers you want to feature and drive traffic to the product pages that matter,” informed the company.

In addition to announcing Video action campaigns, a simple and cost-effective way to drive more conversions across its platform.

It automatically brings video ads that drive action to the YouTube home feed, watch pages, and Google video partners, all within one campaign.

“To make it even simpler, we’ll include any future inventory that becomes available, like the What to Watch Next feed,” said YouTube.

For businesses that rely on new leads to sustain growth, YouTube said it recommends adding lead forms to Video campaigns.

Lead forms help advertisers capture qualified leads while reducing costs.

The company has also included YouTube in Google Ads attribution reports.

Attribution reports can provide insight into how budgets can be allocated to maximize impact across YouTube, search and shopping campaigns.(IANS)

