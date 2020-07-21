Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Zoom Breaks TikTok’s Record of Most Downloaded App on App Store

Zoom was downloaded from App Store 94 million times

Zoom app has broken TikTok's record of most downloaded app on Apple App Store. Pinterest

US-based Video meet app Zoom app has broken Chinese short video making app TikTok’s record of most downloaded app on Apple App Store.

From April through June-end, Zoom was downloaded from App Store 94 million times ’40 per cent more than TikTok’s previous record of 67 million downloads, reveals data from analytics firm Sensor Tower.

YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Google Meet, Messenger, WhatsApp, Netflix and Microsoft Teams rounded out the top 10 for the App Store.

Overall, Zoom was downloaded 303 million times during Q2 on both App Store and Google Play Store.

According to Sensor Tower data, the spread of COVID-19 made a dramatic impact on the app landscape.

Zoom breaks TikTok's record of most downloads on App Store
TikTok’s previous record was of 67 million downloads. Pixabay

Worldwide app downloads reached an all-time high of 37.8 billion in the second quarter – an increase of 31.7 per cent year-over-year.

App Store installs grew 22.6 per cent to 9.1 billion, while Google Play saw 34.9 per cent growth, reaching 28.7 billion.

Zoom in June announced that its revenue surged 169 per cent to $328.2 million in Q1 from a year earlier. (IANS)

