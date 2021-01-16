Saturday, January 16, 2021
Home Entertainment Zoya Akhtar: Online Abuse Can Not Be Normalized
Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar: Online Abuse Can Not Be Normalized

We cannot afford to ignore online abuse simply because it is so prevalent- Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar
Zoya Akhtar- Indian director and producer. Flickr

Director and producer Zoya Akhtar’s success with titles like ‘Made in Heaven’, ‘Luck by Chance’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and ‘Gully Boy’ has not protected her from intense cyberbullying and trolling. Zoya recently shared her experiences that have made her leave the social media platform Facebook entirely. She said that because of the extreme levels of trolling and abuse she has faced, she is reluctant to sign into the negative energy on Twitter, and has had to switch off the comments on her Instagram account.

Population Foundation of India and the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) recently organized a session titled, ‘Cyber Bullies: Anonymity and Accountability’. The conversation between acclaimed director Zoya Akhtar and Mihir Sharma, a Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation underscored the dangers of cyberbullying. Mihir Sharma is the author of ‘Restart: The Last Chance for the Indian Economy’ and the co-editor of ‘What the Economy Needs Now’.

Zoya has been repeatedly targeted and attacked for her Muslim identity, gender, and looks by both men and women. The most devastating comment that threatens either physical or sexual violence. She says, “Social media gives people anonymity while bullying and abusing just about anyone and there is no accountability. The fact that social media platforms enable the abusers of women by not identifying them or holding them accountable is a recipe for disaster because it is just a matter of time before the virtual abuse seeps into real spaces.”

Zoya Akhtar
Online violence is simply another form of violence- Zoya Akhtar. Flickr

Zoya also expressed concern over the fact that this kind of online abuse spares no one, not even young girls for whom the psychological damage may prove to be debilitating. This deterioration in online discourse, however, she says, is not a recent development but a trend that has become increasingly toxic. She believes there will come a time when alternative platforms with more stringent checks will emerge as a counterpoint, while the existing platforms will either have to change their moderation policies or will remain saddled with only bullies abusing each other.

It is important to highlight abuse and the abusers who threaten and prevent women and the vulnerable amongst us from expressing themselves freely, said Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India, in her introduction to the session,

“We cannot afford to ignore online abuse simply because it is so prevalent. The consequences of online and offline abuse are equally dangerous and we must call out and push back against bullies and trolls. Online violence is simply another form of violence and can easily transform into offline abuse as well. Technology is a force of good and we cannot let it be vitiated and misused in this way.” (IANS)

