One of a kind wedding of Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy

The bride wore a one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie, which she accessorized with a sweeping veil. Flowers inspired by the seaside town's many Mediterranean gardens, as well as a depiction of the Virgin Mary, hand-embroidered into the headpiece. Based on one of Barker's tattoos, the religious iconography is accompanied by text that reads "family loyalty respect." She was accessorized with tulle gloves and lace pumps.

The wedding took place at Villa Olivetta, Domenico Dolce, and Stefano Gabbana's idyllic estate. The turn-of-the-century home features a castellated lookout tower, terraces for al fresco dining, and panoramic views of the crystalline Mediterranean.