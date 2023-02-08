Accidents

Russia: Household explosion kills 5

A gas leak caused a blast in a residential building in western Russia's Tula region on Tuesday, killing at least five people and injuring three others, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
Seven people have been rescued so far. (IANS)

Household explosion

NewsGram Desk

The five-story building in the city of Efremov partially collapsed in the explosion and seven people have been rescued so far, the Ministry said in a statement.

Two points of temporary accommodation have been set up, and psychologists and rescuers are still working at the spot, Xinhua news agency reported. (KB/IANS)

Russia
accident
explosion

