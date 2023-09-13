Safeguard children from sexual abuse

Amid growing cases of sexual harassment of young adults and children in the country, parents are consistently striving to teach kids about staying vigilant, trusting their gut feeling, and understanding good touch from bad. Just like how we teach them to steer clear of hot stoves and utensils and to always look both ways before crossing the street, it is important to harp on staying vigilant against sexual predators. Unfortunately, not every family broaches this topic with their kids. Our society sees talking about topics on sexuality, sex, consent, molestation, and safety as taboo.

It is only the diligence and initiative of parents that can protect children from sexual abuse. This conversation is of utmost significance for the child's safety and security. It also gives them confidence in their parents, that they have their backs in the most difficult or unpleasant of situations. In fact, The Government of India enacted the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 to protect Children from Offences of Sexual Assault, Sexual Harassment, and pornography with due regard for safeguarding the interest and well-being of children.