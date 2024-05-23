The Steps to Take if You've Been Injured in an Accident Abroad

By Veselina Dzhingarova

Unfortunately, accidents and injuries can happen anywhere, and holidays are no exception. If you have an accident and sustain an injury while overseas, it’s important to know the right steps to take to protect yourself and claim any compensation you may be entitled to. This article outlines the key actions for UK citizens to follow if they are injured in an accident abroad.

At the Scene of the Accident

If you are able to, take photographs of the scene of the accident, including any hazards or dangerous conditions that may have contributed to the incident. Get the contact details of any witnesses who saw what happened. If the police attend, find out if they are taking details of the accident and get a copy of their report. Ask for medical assistance if needed and get details of any treatment received.

Reporting the Incident

Report the accident to the tour operator or hotel if the incident happened on an organised trip or excursion. Notify your travel insurance company about the injury and find out if you are covered for medical treatment and any loss of belongings or travel delays. Ask the insurer to record the details as you may need to make a claim further down the line.

Seeking Medical Treatment

Get medical attention for any injuries and keep records of diagnosis and treatment received. Overseas medical facilities may need payment upfront so use your EHIC card if you will be travelling in Europe. Keep receipts for any medical costs incurred. Speak to your GP once you are back in the UK if further treatment is required.

Collecting Evidence

To make a personal injury claim, you need evidence about the accident and your injuries. As well as photographs from the scene, try to gather witness statements, police reports, medical reports, hospital discharge forms, receipts, and insurance documents. Get translations of any documents not in English.

Making a Compensation Claim

You usually have three years from the date of the accident to make a claim for injury compensation. Using a personal injury solicitor who specialises in overseas accidents can help navigate the laws in the country where the incident happened. For accidents in Europe, UK solicitors can still currently handle the claim under EU regulations. Contact these Northern Ireland based solicitors in Belfast for professional advice and legal representation.

Understanding Foreign Laws

Each country has its own local laws, rules, procedures and time limits that apply to claiming compensation. A solicitor experienced in overseas accident claims will understand the legal process in the country where you were injured. They can handle communications and submissions to the foreign courts or representatives of the insurer.

Deciding Where to Claim

Your solicitor can advise if it is best to pursue a claim for damages in the UK or in the country abroad where the accident happened. This will depend on legal costs, perceived fairness of the judicial system and the timescale for getting a claim resolved. Your solicitor can assess each option and handle the case accordingly.

Sustaining an injury in an accident abroad can be difficult but following these steps can help UK citizens get the right medical care, recoup costs and claim any compensation they are eligible for. Seeking legal advice from experienced overseas accident solicitors is recommended to protect your rights and make the claims process as smooth as possible.