Injured While Using a Rideshare? Here are the Parties You Can Sue

By Sara Canning
Ridesharing apps have become woven into the fabric of our daily lives, offering a convenient and seemingly safe way to get around town. Rideshare has become one of the most common modes of transportation in states like Colorado. The problem is that ridesharing resulted in more cars and less skilled drivers on the road. Naturally, the number of accidents increased in Colorado.
While hoping for a smooth ride is always best, one must know what to do in the event of an accident. Consulting with the best rideshare accident lawyers in Colorado is the perfect way to equip yourself to fight against insurance companies and secure compensation for your losses.
This article will shed light on who might be liable in such situations, helping us make informed decisions about protecting our rights.
Figuring out who's responsible after a rideshare accident can feel tricky. Here's why: Rideshare companies classify their drivers as independent contractors, meaning the driver's insurance is usually primary when logged into the app.
However, the extent of coverage depends on when the accident happened. Typically, rideshare companies provide additional insurance that kicks in during specific phases. For instance, there might be lower coverage when the driver is logged into the app but is waiting for a ride request and then higher coverage when they're actively transporting a passenger.
Understanding these phases is crucial in determining who might be liable for your injuries.
Let's break down who you might consider suing after a rideshare accident.
● The Rideshare Driver: This is most common if the driver's negligence caused the accident. Examples include texting and driving, speeding, or making unsafe lane changes. In some cases, you might also sue if the driver wasn't properly licensed or if their car wasn't well-maintained and contributed to the accident.
● The Rideshare Company: While the driver's insurance is usually primary, the rideshare company might also be liable in certain situations. For instance, they could be held responsible if the company failed to properly vet the driver's background or if a glitch in the app caused the accident.
● Other Drivers Involved: If another driver caused the accident entirely, you might focus on suing them and their insurance company. This is independent of whether you were in a rideshare or not.
Determining who's responsible after a rideshare accident can feel like a tangled mess. Blame can hinge on many factors, including the specifics of the crash, the rideshare company's policies, and the involved insurance coverages. That's where a personal injury lawyer steps in as your champion.
They'll dissect the details: Was the driver speeding? Did a malfunction in the app cause the accident? Understanding these nuances and navigating complex legalities is what a lawyer excels at. They'll advise you on the most effective course of action to recover compensation for your injuries.
In the aftermath of any accident, gathering evidence is crucial. This strengthens your case. Hold onto copies of all medical records related to your injuries. Request a copy of the police report, documenting the officer's observations and potentially assigning fault.
If possible, try to collect contact information from any witnesses. Their firsthand accounts can be valuable in supporting your claim. Remember, the more documentation you have, the better equipped you'll be to navigate the legal process.