Injured While Using a Rideshare? Here are the Parties You Can Sue

By Sara Canning

Ridesharing apps have become woven into the fabric of our daily lives, offering a convenient and seemingly safe way to get around town. Rideshare has become one of the most common modes of transportation in states like Colorado. The problem is that ridesharing resulted in more cars and less skilled drivers on the road. Naturally, the number of accidents increased in Colorado.

While hoping for a smooth ride is always best, one must know what to do in the event of an accident. Consulting with the best rideshare accident lawyers in Colorado is the perfect way to equip yourself to fight against insurance companies and secure compensation for your losses.

This article will shed light on who might be liable in such situations, helping us make informed decisions about protecting our rights.

Understanding Rideshare Liability

Figuring out who's responsible after a rideshare accident can feel tricky. Here's why: Rideshare companies classify their drivers as independent contractors, meaning the driver's insurance is usually primary when logged into the app.

However, the extent of coverage depends on when the accident happened. Typically, rideshare companies provide additional insurance that kicks in during specific phases. For instance, there might be lower coverage when the driver is logged into the app but is waiting for a ride request and then higher coverage when they're actively transporting a passenger.

Understanding these phases is crucial in determining who might be liable for your injuries.

Potential Parties You Can Sue

Let's break down who you might consider suing after a rideshare accident.

● The Rideshare Driver: This is most common if the driver's negligence caused the accident. Examples include texting and driving, speeding, or making unsafe lane changes. In some cases, you might also sue if the driver wasn't properly licensed or if their car wasn't well-maintained and contributed to the accident.

● The Rideshare Company: While the driver's insurance is usually primary, the rideshare company might also be liable in certain situations. For instance, they could be held responsible if the company failed to properly vet the driver's background or if a glitch in the app caused the accident.

● Other Drivers Involved: If another driver caused the accident entirely, you might focus on suing them and their insurance company. This is independent of whether you were in a rideshare or not.

Determining Who to Sue