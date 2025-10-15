Why Did bus Catch Fire? Probe Company Also: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for a thorough investigation into the horrific bus fire on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway that claimed the lives of 20 passengers and left several others critically injured.

Speaking to the media following the tragedy, Gehlot expressed deep sorrow and demanded accountability from the bus manufacturer and authorities. “A very bad accident has occurred,” said Gehlot.

“Twenty people have died, people are on ventilators, 70% have burns — this is a very sad incident,” he said.

The air-conditioned sleeper bus caught fire near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer on Tuesday afternoon. Eyewitnesses reported flames engulfing the vehicle within minutes, with many passengers jumping out of windows to escape. The bus had reportedly been purchased only days earlier.

“I think this is also a matter of investigation. Why did the bus catch fire? That should be looked into,” Gehlot said.

“I have been informed that the bus was purchased only ten days ago, so I don’t know if there is any technical fault. At such a time, no negligence should be committed,” he said.

According to preliminary information, the cause may have been a 'short circuit', but officials have not confirmed this.

The vehicle was reportedly engulfed in flames within minutes, and several bodies were charred beyond recognition. “A proper complaint should be filed with the company,” said Gehlot. “The bus had left normally, there was no accident — so why did this happen? If there was a technical fault and a fire broke out, the company must be held responsible.”