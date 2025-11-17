Saudi Arabia Bus Crash: 43 Indian Pilgrims Dead After Collision with Tanker

A bus in flames in the middle of the road next to a tanker, with debris strewn around.
A bus carrying 46 people - mostly Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and a few Saudi guides - crashed with a fuel tanker 25 km outside of Medina, Saudi Arabia. At least 45 people have been killed and 1 is injured.

Owaisi Contacts MEA, Requests Bodies be Brought Back for Last Rites

MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed shock and concern at the incident and has directed the Ministry of External Affairs to provide necessary assistance.

In a letter to Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, he detailed that the main priorities should be providing relief and support to the victims’ families, expedite any bureaucratic procedures, and bring back the bodies of the victims to Hyderabad.

Indian Officials Respond to Saudi Bus Crash

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has expressed shock and concern at the incident. His office is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and MEA officials in New Delhi. They are collecting details of the incident and providing support to the victims' kin.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has tweeted his condolences to the victims' family, affirming that officials are in contact with Saudi authorities and providing all the assistance they can.

Other top officials like External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Telangana Governer Jishnu Dev Varma, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, top opposition leaders, and prominent politicians have expressed their concern at the incident.

Bus Was Taking Pilgrims to Medina - Part of Larger Group

Official sources have revealed that the bus was carrying 46 passengers - 18 men and women each, and 10 children. The passengers were part of a larger group of 54 individuals who had travelled to Jedah, Saudi Arabia on 9 November 2025 for Umrah - a voluntary pilgrimage to Mecca.

The passengers were traveling to Medina, a holy city in Saudi Arabia, where they were expeted to stay till 22 Novemer 2025. Four others from the larger group had gone ahead by car on 16 November 2025, while four more had stayed back at Mecca.

The crash occured 25km outside of Medina.

