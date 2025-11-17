Saudi Arabia Bus Crash: 43 Indian Pilgrims Dead After Collision with Tanker

Official sources have revealed that the bus was carrying 46 passengers - 18 men and women each, and 10 children. The passengers were part of a larger group of 54 individuals who had travelled to Jedah, Saudi Arabia on 9 November 2025 for Umrah - a voluntary pilgrimage to Mecca.
The passengers were traveling to Medina, a holy city in Saudi Arabia, where they were expeted to stay till 22 Novemer 2025. Four others from the larger group had gone ahead by car on 16 November 2025, while four more had stayed back at Mecca.
The crash occured 25km outside of Medina.