Why women in Sub-Saharan Africa battle fibroids

Sub-Saharan Africa:- Women in Sub-Saharan Africa are highly prone to developing fibroids, a kind of non-cancerous growth in the uterus, according to research. But they often don’t receive the treatment they need, risking major health consequences.

In this episode of Africa Science Focus, reporter Busola Ajibola speaks to Maureen Umemmuo-Umeakuewulu, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the National Hospital Abuja, Nigeria, who explains why fibroids are prevalent in the region. She discusses the symptoms, treatment options, and recovery tips, including the role of nutrition.

We also hear from women dealing with fibroids about their experiences, in the last of our month-long series on women’s health

Africa Science Focus is produced by SciDev.Net and distributed in association with your local radio station. AlphaGalileo/SP