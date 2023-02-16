US military helicopter crashes leaving two dead

A military helicopter crashed in Madison County, the southeastern US state of Alabama, killing two people on board.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement that the crash occurred on Wednesday on Highway 53 near the intersection of Burrell Road in Madison County, near the Alabama-Tennessee border, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The aircraft, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, reportedly belonged to the Tennessee National Guard, was on a routine training mission when it crashed.