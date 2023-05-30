Rahul to deliver lecture at Stanford University, meet US lawmakers

After completing the programme in Washington D.C., the Congress leader will then visit San Francisco, where he will interact with the Indian diaspora, venture capitalists, tech executives and students at Silicon Valley.



He will also interact with senior technology executives from Silicon Valley on artificial intelligence.



The source said that Rahul is also scheduled to deliver a lecture at Stanford University, and on the same evening meet with the Indian diaspora.



He will then visit New York, where he will be meeting with thinkers at the Harvard Club of Harvard University.



He will also participate in a lunch event and meet a set of successful Indian-Americans in the creative industry.