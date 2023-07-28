The Secret Washington Museum That Tourists Can’t Visit

Tucked away inside a nondescript building that serves as the U.S. Secret Service’s Washington headquarters is a museum that most tourists will never get to visit.

“The majority of the audience would be employees, former employees, family and guests, and dignitaries and law enforcement,” says Mike Sampson, an archivist and historian at the U.S. Secret Service, adding that limited resources and security concerns account for the restricted access to the agency’s museum.

The one-room space features artifacts and replicas that showcase the Secret Service’s storied history. The agency is probably best known for protecting American presidents, but its original mission was to fight financial fraud.

Ironically, President Abraham Lincoln authorized the creation of the Secret Service just hours before he was killed.