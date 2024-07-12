America’s Biggest Source:- For the first time ever, the Energy Information Administration suggests that wind power is a bigger source of electricity than coal. Recently released data says that wind was responsible for 47.7 million megawatthours of energy in April, vs. coal’s 37.2 million megawatthours, according to Quartz.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Scott Sklar, Sustainable Energy Director of the George Washington University’s Environment & Energy Management Institute and the Director of George Washington Solar Institute. Sklar is also the Founder and President of The Stella Group, Ltd., a 21-year-old global strategic technology optimization owner’s-rep firm for clean distributed energy users and companies. His expertise is blended sustainable energy solutions: all the renewable energy sources, all the types of high value energy efficiency, and all the different types of energy storage as well as how it all relates to energy resiliency, reliability, and lessening climate change impacts.

Broadly, his research interests include renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure, climate change, environmental quality, water, and energy risks. He teaches the Sustainable Energy Production & Climate Issues and Renewable Energy & Critical Infrastructure courses. Newswise/SP