Sindhi Nation congratulates Donald Trump on his election victory, says he will play pivotal role in addressing Global issues

On behalf of the Sindhi nation, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States.

We trust that Mr. Trump will play a pivotal role in addressing the pressing challenges and global issues we currently face. Foremost among these is the need to manage and resolve military, territorial, political, and economic conflicts between major powers such as the United States, China, and Russia, while also addressing rising tensions across various regions. This includes the imperative to de-escalate potential conflicts, prevent the outbreak of large-scale wars, curb China’s possible aggression in Taiwan, contain its expansion in the South China Sea, and ensure that no nation becomes a victim of such aggressive ambitions.

Furthermore, we expect Mr. Trump to foster international cooperation to combat climate change. Diplomatic solutions are urgently needed to resolve disputes over energy access and trade routes, particularly in maritime areas, where tensions could otherwise ignite global conflict. Concrete measures must be taken to curb nuclear proliferation, especially in countries like North Korea and Pakistan, whose nuclear arsenals pose an existential threat to humanity and risk triggering severe humanitarian crises.

Efforts to resolve longstanding issues between Israel, Palestine, and Iran should continue, with a focus on securing sustainable political solutions that prevent bloodshed, preserve human life, and thwart destructive ambitions in the Middle East. In addition, the growing threat of cyber and digital warfare must be addressed to protect the world from the potentially catastrophic consequences of such conflicts.

The escalating issue of mass migration—driven by climate change, political and economic instability, wars, famine, and oppressive regimes—demands a permanent, comprehensive solution. Moreover, we must confront the disturbing rise of dictatorships, extremism, and narrow-minded, ethnocentric, and religiously motivated leaders who seek to undermine democratic values and gain political control.

Equally critical is the need to halt the exploitation of historical nations under artificial, unnatural multinational states that deny these nations their identity, history, language, and basic human rights, often resorting to genocide. Effective measures should be taken to liberate historical nations, such as the Sindhi Nation and other oppressed nations, who continue to suffer under the imperialistic and coercive rule of Pakistan's imperial state and fascist military regime. We reasonably expect the new American administration to support the liberation of Sindhudesh and other nations from Pakistan's colonial occupation.

To ensure the uninterrupted global supply of food, medicine, and essential commodities, especially during natural disasters and pandemics, enhanced international coordination is crucial. Furthermore, strengthening the United Nations’ authority and influence is vital to preventing conflicts and territorial disputes worldwide.

The global rise of religious extremism and radicalism, which has become a threat to both society and humanity, must be confronted by holding accountable states that sponsor such ideologies, like Pakistan, which has long utilized religious extremism and terrorism as state policy. Preventing the political exploitation of religion and curbing regimes and groups that use religion for political gain is essential. Additionally, the existence of corrupt theocratic states, such as Pakistan, must be addressed. We call for the immediate international control of Pakistan’s and North Korea’s nuclear arsenals, as they represent an imminent threat to global peace and the survival of humanity. Equally important is the need to counter monopolistic and imperialistic expansion by certain nations over global water resources, rivers, natural resources, oil, gas, and minerals. Efforts must be made to defend nations' sovereignty and counter conspiracies aimed at undermining democratic values worldwide.

The imperialistic agenda that seeks to alter the demographics of historical nations through unnatural means and conspiracies, as seen in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to change the demographic makeup of the Sindhi nation, must be urgently stopped. We must also harness modern technology and scientific advancements for the benefit of humanity, promoting exploration of the cosmos, and perhaps even discovering new neighbors among the stars.

Finally, efforts should be made to end the Russia-Ukraine war, eliminate the threat of conflict between Israel and Iran, and ensure that the South China Sea remains open for global trade. The global fight against drug trafficking, the protection of human rights, and the preservation of historical nations’ freedom must remain priorities.

We sincerely hope that Mr. Donald Trump, during his presidency, will address these global challenges and take decisive steps toward liberating historical nations such as Sindhudesh from the oppressive rule of Pakistan—a failed, fascist state that promotes religious extremism and terrorism, possesses unwarranted nuclear capabilities, and systematically subjugates historical Nations.

Shafi Burfat

Chairman Sindhudesh National Movement (JSMM)

Exile in Germany