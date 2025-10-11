US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor Meets EAM Jaishankar, Discusses 'significant' bilateral ties

New Delhi, Oct 11: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Saturday and discussed the bilateral relations between India and the US.

Gor arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday as part of his four-day visit to India, which began on October 9.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar took to X and posted, "Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility."

Accompanying him is US Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas, who is also in New Delhi for discussions with Indian officials.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in New Delhi clarified that Ambassador Gor's visit is not related to his formal assumption of office.

"This is a short trip. His presentation of credentials will occur at a later date, which has not yet been determined," the spokesperson said.

During their stay, Ambassador Gor and Deputy Secretary Rigas are expected to hold meetings with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including the India-US strategic partnership and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Before departing for India, Gor met Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, during the Diwali celebrations at India House in Washington.

"Pleasure to host Ambassador and Special Envoy to the President Sergio Gor yesterday at India House for Diwali celebrations before his visit to India," Kwatra posted on X.

Sergio Gor was formally nominated as the US Ambassador to India on August 22 and confirmed by the US Senate in an en bloc vote (51-47) on October 7.

His visit comes at a time when India-US relations are navigating a complex phase, marked by rising H1B visa costs and uncertainty over tariff measures imposed by the Trump administration.

The 38-year-old Gor is the youngest US ambassador to India. He is one of the closest aides of Trump and was the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, entrusted with vetting more than 4,000 posts in the new Trump administration.

Gor would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

He had also recently met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

After the meeting, the US State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian affairs said that both leaders "look forward to further promoting the success of the US-India relationship."

