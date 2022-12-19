Andhra Pradesh: Man injects HIV-infected blood to pregnant wife

A man in Andhra Pradesh allegedly got HIV-infected blood injected to his pregnant wife to find an excuse to divorce her.



Tadepalli police arrested M. Charan after getting a complaint lodged by his wife that he injected HIV-infected blood to her with the help of a quack.



The victim told the police that Charan was looking for a reasonable excuse to divorce her and as per the plan he took her to a quack. She was told that the injection was to ensure good health during pregnancy.



She stated in her complaint that during a health check-up at a hospital, she was shocked to know that she was HIV positive.



The victim alleged that her husband had been harassing her for dowry and also insisting that she bear a male child. The couple has a daughter.



Police said they were questioning Charan and would take further action after medical examination of the victim. (KB/IANS)