Artist Nikhil Chopra quotes "Only you can own your body"

For India's best-known performance artist Nikhil Chopra, co-founder of one of the first art spaces in Goa, HH Art Spaces, the high point of the recently concluded India Art Fair in the Capital has been the fact that the works of young Goa based-artists, not represented by any gallery that they showed at their booth garnered much interest by viewers and buyers.



"We have brought artists here who are under 30-35 years old. Frankly, we have always been very interested in the voice of the young, and are trying to convert their talent into a sustainable relationship in their practice," says the artist who was the 2019-2020 Artist in Residence at the prestigious Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) in New York.

The past two years, which have seen a massive influx of artists from across the country to Goa have witnessed many of them 'interacting' with HH which was established in 2014.

Chopra insists that they never started anything with this idea of becoming 'something' and wanted to be just who they were -- practice what they do and make art. "What facilitated that for us is that we're in Goa. It gave us the luxury of space, and time as well, to some extent. And with these assets, we were able to create a space not just for us to grow and develop as artists but to engage the community -- not just our friends and family but also our neighbors and the large creative community. What we were doing for ourselves affected a much larger level. It was not just generating ideas for our development, but also the development of a community. HH is an artists studio, experimental space, lounge, meeting place, and hub. It's a place where many things happen. And we're not looking back,".

Adding that they have realized that to sustain the space, it is important to wear many hats and generate revenue from different sources, the artist says that they brought their 'currency' to the fair. "This is to create a sustainable relationship with the project. Despite the generous hands and philanthropists who fund us, on our part we need to understand the importance of art as our biggest currency. We need to use that. It is quite empowering when we can convert our talents into currency, that allows us to exist."