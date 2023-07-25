A Joan Miro masterpiece spearheads the 'Avant-Garde(s) incl. Thinking Italian'

Painted in 1949, Peinture (Femmes, lune, etoiles), is unquestionably a work of museum quality. In 2022, Le Passage de l’oiseau migrateur from the Catalan painter made a strong impression on the market (Hubert de Givenchy collectionneur : Chefs-d'œuvre). In 2023, Peinture (Femmes, lune, etoiles) is set to be one of the headlines of the year. Peinture (Femmes, lune, etoiles), is one of Miro’s highly sought-after post-war paintings that has been exhibited at the Centre Pompidou, the Fondation Maeght, the Fundacio Miro, the Galeries Nationales du Grand Palais and the Fondation Pierre Gianadda. As one of the most significant paintings by Miro to be offered on the market, this auction is a rare opportunity to acquire a work of this magnitude.

On October 20, this masterpiece of Joan Miro will highlight the sale Avant-Garde(s) incl. Thinking Italian, Christie’s 20th/21st Century annual event, organised during the Paris+ par Art Basel week at the Grand Palais Ephemere.

The exceptional quality of the work is paired with a remarkable provenance. Ever since its acquisition from the Galerie Maeght in 1950, Peinture (Femmes, lune, etoiles) adorned the dining room of the legendary inn called La Colombe d’Or, located in Saint Paul de Vence. Founded in 1920 this mythical cultural hub for artists and celebrities is now run by the third generation of the Roux family. Paul Roux’s passion for painting was the starting point of what is now one of the most prestigious 20th century art collections in the world. His heirs have expanded the collection, keeping alive the spirit of a place shaped by art and friendship. The extraordinary guest book of La Colombe d’Or has turned the storied hotel-restaurant into an art institution. The sale on 20 October aims at guaranteeing its enduring legacy and preservation.