Exploring Artistic Grandeur: The Allure of large-scale Paintings in Interior Design

LOT NO.9: UNTITLED BY M.F HUSAIN

Created around 1970, this monumental artwork stands over six feet tall. Crafted using acrylic on canvas, it showcases Husain's iconic horse motif at the centre of the canvas, flanked by two human forms on each side. The grand scale magnifies the piece's impact, while Husain's distinctive style imbues the composition with dynamism and cultural resonance.

LOT NO. 15: MY FAVOURITE TIGER BY KRISHEN KHANNA

The presented lot by Krishen Khanna is a large-scale work titled ‘My Favourite Tiger.’ It was executed with acrylic and charcoal, a combination of mediums that the artist has consistently revisited through the course of his career. Marked by monumentality and ambition of scale, Khanna’s monochromatic creations emerge from the depth of his nuanced imagination. Showcasing acts of heroism, both small and great, as well as the ironic subtleties of life, these grand compositions executed with frenzied lines and pulsating imagery reverberate a sense of tranquil force. For works in this style and medium, the artist has often drawn inspiration from the traditional motifs of miniature and mural paintings, such as the elephant and tiger, as shown in the presented lot.

LOT NO. 23: UNTITLED BY K LAXMA GOUD

From the prolific modernist K. Laxma Goud, this untitled piece exemplifies his exploration of human-nature-mythology connections. Crafted in 2017 using acrylic on canvas, it reimagines The Last Supper with Goud's signature flair. The scene is vividly rendered, its figures donning regional attire, reflecting Goud's fascination with cultural narratives and his distinctive artistic approach.